Renowned Parisian gynecologist accused of raping patients | World

The head of the endometriosis center at Tenon Hospital in Paris, Emile Daraï, was denounced by several patients, who reported having been subjected to physical and verbal violence, and is the subject of an internal investigation. The report was published exclusively on the Franceinfo radio website, in France.

Some of the patients describe him as a “butcher,” he reports to Franceinfo, who has listened to several women. Others liken him to a “veterinarian” after long-awaited appointments with his doctor, one of Paris’s leading endometriosis specialists.

One of the victims describes that, after months of waiting, she got an appointment with the specialist. To Franceinfo, the patient told that the exam was done with extreme violence. To such an extent that the stitches from a recent operation she had performed ended up giving way. “I felt extreme pain, I felt that I was bleeding, I started to struggle and I let out a scream. I still feel a part of that sensation in my body. We don’t forget this kind of thing”, he says.

She left the office crying and decided to alert the Regional Board of Medicine and Tenon Hospital a few weeks later. In the letter, which she wrote in August 2014, she denounced the acts of violence. “The doctor’s gestures are particularly shocking and his deontological practices are questionable. I suffer from a gynecological and digestive endometriosis and am used to vaginal and anal examinations. I have never refused this type of gesture without having a good reason for it, and I am used to pain that these exams normally provoke. During my entire trajectory as a patient, nothing compares to the violence of the digital rectal exam imposed by Dr. Daraï”, he denounced.

The patient’s general practitioner also wrote a letter to the specialist saying that she was in “shock” after the exam. After undergoing a new operation, according to her, to treat the fissures caused by the brutal examination, she received a letter from Dr. Daraï at home. He denied the patient’s version and stated that her clinical examination “is always done with delicacy”.

Other patients also complained about the gynecologist’s behavior and described the brutality of the exams.

Residents witnessed acts

French radio got in touch with other patients and also with medical students who denounced the specialist’s practices. “I felt like I was going crazy, but no gynecologist has ever acted like that to me,” says Lucie, another victim.

A student reports having attended an appointment in which the doctor raped a patient with the speculum. “I felt like crying. I had just witnessed a rape and didn’t say anything,” the resident told Franceinfo. Others describe distasteful comments made by physicians during surgeries to remove advanced-stage ovarian tumors.

The Departmental Council of the Paris Regional Council of Medicine said it had received three complaints in 2014 against the doctor, but none of the patients went ahead with the procedure. APHP, the institution that manages Parisian public hospitals, also said it had received five complaints. According to APHP, a joint internal investigation will be carried out by Tenon Hospital and the Sorbonne School of Medicine.