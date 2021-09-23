report confirms that death by covid-19

The death, in November of last year, of Peter Sutcliffe, famous British serial killer, better known as the “Yorkshire Ripper”, was caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the coroner responsible said on Wednesday (22) by the autopsy.

Sutcliffe was sentenced to life in prison in 1981 for the murder of 13 women in Yorkshire and the North West of England between 1975 and 1980 and for the attempted murder of seven others.

He died on November 13, 2020 in a hospital, aged 74, announced at the time the Ministry of Justice spokesman, who refused to confirm information from the press that the criminal had tested positive to stop covid-19 .

This Wednesday, Clive Bloxham, medical examiner, finally confirmed that the cause of death was a coronavirus infection.

The doctor testified in the context of the investigation into the death of the ‘serial killer’, a mandatory formality in any case of someone who dies in prison.

The autopsy showed that Sutcliffe had “extremely heavy lungs,” a common effect of coronavirus infection, the coroner explained via videoconference.

The killer also suffered from heart disease and diabetes, two factors that made him especially vulnerable to covid-19, added Bloxham, who did not consider the death suspicious.

At the start of the pandemic, Peter Sutcliffe, considered a vulnerable prisoner because of his health problems, refused to be isolated as a protective measure, prison director Lee Drummond said.

In November, the offender tested positive for covid-19 after a first hospitalization for a heart problem.

Sutcliffe mutilated the bodies of his victims with a hammer, a screwdriver and a knife, which gave rise to the sinister nickname.

Former trucker Sutcliffe has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. He spent 30 years in a mental hospital before being transferred to a prison in Durham (northeast).

He managed to evade investigators several times because of police failures, but after being arrested for using a false license plate, he admitted to the crimes in 1981.