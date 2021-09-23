Restructuring failed attempt? IRB struggles to unlock value, highlights Guide

July data released by IRB Brazil (IRBR3) reinforce the trend that has been observed by the market of reduction in the company’s premiums, compressing the results.

According to the monthly periodic report sent to the Superintendency of Private Insurance (susep) and released to the market this Wednesday (22), the reinsurer reported a loss of BRL 97.6 million in the month. For comparison basis, the company recorded in the same period last year a negative amount of R$ 62.4 million.

The loss for the year, however, fell 62.6% year-on-year, to R$253.7 million. Excluding the effects of the run-off in the first seven months of 2021, IRB reached break even (breakeven), with a negative net result of R$ 13.3 million.

In July, the IRB had an annual drop of 24.5% in premiums written, with the amount totaling R$ 1.16 billion – R$ 933.7 million in Brazil and R$ 233.6 million abroad. Earned premiums totaled R$425.6 million, down 35.3% compared to July last year.

Claims expenses reached R$458.8 million in July, 28.1% lower year-on-year.

Analysts received the July numbers with a more restrained stance. O Credit Suisse had a negative reading of the data.

“The results of July contributed negatively to the figures for the year, which has already reached break even in the first half”, he pointed out.

THE Investments Guide remains cautious about the company. Analyst Luis Sales pointed out, in a report released today, that, even with the restructuring attempt, the company has had difficulty in unlocking value. According to Sales, the restructuring “has not yet reflected in substantial operational improvement”.

IRB shares walk sideways on Wednesday, oscillating between highs and lows since the opening. At 3 pm, the role of the reinsurer hit a high of 1.04%, quoted at R$4.84.

Coming soon comment sent to Money Times, Pedro Galdi, analyst at Mirae Asset, said that as long as the new management does not show the improvements expected by the market, the share price will remain heavy.

The IRB announced earlier this week that closed the selection process for its new CEO.

The board of directors elected Raphael Afonso Godinho de Carvalho, who has a career of more than 30 years in large companies, such as Metlife, for the position. BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and Unibanco (where he was responsible for Fininvest, Unibanco Capitalização and Unicard).

Raphael will take office on October 1, with a unified mandate with the other members of the company’s statutory board until July 2, 2023.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.