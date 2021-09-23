Result of Lotofácil 2329 today, Wednesday (09/22/21)

Caixa Lotteries draws the numbers of the results of the Lotofácil contest 2329 today, Wednesday, September 22, from 8 pm. The player who hits the 15 tens can win the jackpot of R$1.5 million.

Check out the result of Lotofácil 2329

It’s time for the result! The numbers drawn in Lotofácil 2329 today, Wednesday, were: 01-03-04-05-10-11-12-13-14-16-17-18-19-20-24.

Lotofácil Award

By dialing from 11 numbers of the result of Lotofácil contest 2329, bettors can win. If there is more than one jackpot winner, the jackpot will be split equally between the parties.

In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and R$ 5 for 11 hits. Winners can redeem their prizes at Caixa agencies by presenting the original ticket, RG and CPF.

In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of wager amounts online to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2329, to withdraw the amount. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

next draw – This Thursday, September 23, the Lotofácil contest 2330 will be drawn from 8 pm (Brasilia time).