Result of Mega-Sena 2411 today, Wednesday (22/09/21)

The result of the Mega-Sena on Wednesday, contest 2411, on September 22, will be drawn from 8 pm and the prize is estimated at R$ 3 million. The draw takes place today at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Wednesday’s Mega Sena Results

So check out the numbers from the result of Mega-Sena 2411 this Wednesday and find out if you are the new millionaire: 07-26-29-34-43-44.

Mega Winners

The bet that has all the numbers from the Mega Sena 2411 result wins the main track prize. If the game has from seven to 15 tens, just check if in this group of chosen numbers there are all the ones that were drawn. You can still win prizes by partially correcting the result: five or four numbers. The results of the other contests can be consulted on our lottery page.

How to receive the award? At Caixa agencies presenting the RG, CPF and the winning ticket of the mega sena result, winners can withdraw any amount. Values ​​lower than R$1,903.98, winners can also receive at lottery outlets, according to Caixa. All contest winners must redeem the amount within 90 calendar days.

How to receive the betting prize online? Bets registered on Caixa’s electronic channels (application or website), in addition to the aforementioned options, the lucky winners of the Mega-Sena Wednesday may transfer the amount to a Mercado Pago account.

If you didn’t get the numbers right this Wednesday, the Mega Sena draw returns on Saturday, September 25th. The Mega-Sena steering wheel is composed of 60 tens and the player can score from six to 15, manually or randomly – through the system. A single bet with six numbers pays for R$4.50. And then follow the result of the mega sena on the DCI.

