Results of Quina contest 5664 today, Wednesday (22/09/21)

From 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) the draw will be held for the result of Quina contest 5664 today, Wednesday (22). The bettor who gets it right can win the prize estimated at R$700 thousand.

Quina 5664 Result

See Quina’s result numbers for this Wednesday: 08-12-60-70-74.

Quina Winners

Hitting two to five dozen of the result of Quina contest 5664 gives you a prize. The main jackpot goes to the bet that scores all numbers. If there is no winner in any prize range, the values ​​accumulate for the next contest, in the respective ranges.

To receive the Quina award, the lucky ones must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF, in addition to the winning ticket. According to Lotteries Caixa, prizes of up to R$1,903.98, winners can also withdraw from accredited lottery houses.

Online betting prizes can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. The deadline to receive the amounts is up to 90 calendar days counting from the draw of the result of Quina 5664 today.

After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES (Finance for Higher Education Students).

Next draw – From 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) this Thursday, September 23, the Quina contest 5665 will be drawn.

