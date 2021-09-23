Revenue releases query to last batch of IR 2021 refund

The taxpayer who submitted the 2021 Individual Income Tax return (base year 2020) will be able to know, as of 10 am today (23), if he has settled his accounts with the Lion. this year’s refund lots.

In all, 358,162 taxpayers will receive R$ 562 million. In addition to taxpayers who delivered the declaration on time, until May 31, the IRS will pay refunds to those who delivered the document late, until September 15, and did not fall into the fine mesh.

The rest have legal priority, being 4,955 taxpayers aged over 80, 47,465 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old, 4,927 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and 19,211 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

Starting next month, the tax authorities will only release refunds to taxpayers who have fallen into the fine mesh in 2021 or in previous years and have rectified the declaration, correcting inconsistencies or information errors.

The money will be paid on September 30th. The consultation can be done on the Internal Revenue Service page on the internet. The taxpayer simply clicks on the field “My Income Tax” and then “Consult Refund”. The query can also be made in the My Income Tax app, available for smartphones Android and iOS systems.

The consultation in the site allows the verification of any pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund – such as inclusion in the fine mesh. If one or more inconsistencies are found in the declaration, simply send a rectifying declaration and wait for the next batches.

Calendar

Initially scheduled to end on April 30, the deadline for submitting the Personal Income Tax Return ended on May 31 because of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. Despite the postponement, the original repayment schedule was maintained, with five lots to be paid between May and September, always on the last business day of each month.

The refund will be deposited in the bank account informed on the Income Tax Declaration. If, for any reason, the credit is not made, as in the case of an account entered deactivated, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen can reschedule the credit of the amounts simply and quickly through the BB Portal, or by calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephones 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800 -729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

