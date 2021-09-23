Rift Apart works beautifully with the worst PS5 compatible SSD • Eurogamer.com

Ratchet and Cland: Rift Apart is undoubtedly a game with stunning graphics – with so many leaps between universes and dimensions, it would be difficult to recreate the game on older hardware.

However, now that the PS5’s memory can be expanded with SSD, Digital Foundry techs have decided to investigate how Ratch and Clank: Rift Apart behaves using the cheapest console-compatible SSD.

Results? Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart achieves incredible performance even with the worst compatible SSD on PS5. This new experience puts Western Digital’s low-cost SSD SN750 SE to the test with the latest game from Insomniac Games.

“I’ll cut to the chase and say that even though the SN750 SE didn’t meet the key criteria, I couldn’t find many issues with it once it was installed on my PlayStation 5,” you can read in the original article.

The good performance of the action title even with one of the cheapest SSDs on the market is not entirely surprising, as Insomniac itself reported good results with other models in its initial tests. Furthermore, the good performance of the title with the SSD SN750 SE from Western Digital shows the good work of optimizing Rift Apart, as there are hardly any differences in terms of loading times or frame-per-second stability.

Still, despite the generally favorable results from the SN750 SE, the DF article advises to follow the specifications outlined by Sony when updating your PS5 storage. According to the Digital Foundry video, Sony recommends that additional SSDs have a sequential read bandwidth of 5500 GB/s, a feature that the SN750 SE doesn’t meet as it only has 3500 GB/s.

You can read everything in greater detail in the original Digital Foundry article, including other tests with other games like Ghost of Tsushima and Cyberpunk.