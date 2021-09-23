Rising interest will make your debts worse; see 10 steps to avoid this

The Central Bank raised on Wednesday (22) the basic interest rate, the Selic, from 5.25% to 6.25% per year, the highest level since June 2019. And the market forecast is that the interest rates continue to rise, reaching 8.5% at the end of 2022. If this scenario is confirmed, it will be the highest rate in Brazil since August 2017.

The BC raises interest rates to try to contain inflation, but the side effect of this is that interest on loans also rises, increasing the weight of installments, payment slips and bills in the household budget.

10 Steps to Facing Debt

Myrian Lund, a financial planner certified by Planejar (Brazilian Association of Financial Planners), says that, first of all, it is necessary to make careful planning for know how your budget is and how much you can afford each month.

When renegotiating debts, the fees charged will vary greatly depending on the person, the reason for the debt and the profile of the financial institution. But, according to the expert, a debt renegotiated today should not have interest much above 2.5% per month.

Here are ten steps to get organized and pay off debt before rising interest rates make it even more expensive.

Map expenses: Check how much you are spending per month. To do the math, don’t look at a single month. Consider a period of at least three months and calculate the monthly average. Calculate the negotiating ability: This detail is essential to know how much of your budget you will be able to use to honor the installments when you are going to renegotiate the debt. There is no point in renegotiating if after a short time the family realizes that they are unable to honor their commitments again. center debts: If you have debts with several institutions, it is worth concentrating everything in one, to negotiate better conditions of interest rates and terms. Look for portability: Before closing with a financial institution, research market conditions offered by other banks, finance companies and cooperatives, to centralize debt in the place that actually offers the best condition. Portability allows you to transfer debt from one bank to another. Run away from tempting proposals: In research, avoid taking simple loans, such as those offered automatically by financial applications, without analyzing your credit risk. They usually have higher interest rates. The rule is to avoid fees that are higher than the debt you already have. Go to the negotiation prepared: Before looking for the financial institution where you want to seek agreement, do your homework to arrive with a proposal. According to Lund, operations that go through the bank’s credit committee are usually better for customers than those offered at the teller’s mouth or in the bank’s application. So it’s worth trying to schedule a conversation with the manager and ask him to forward your proposal to the bank’s credit committee for analysis. hold the anxiety: Take your time. The important thing is to make it clear that there is an intention to pay the debt. The bank may not accept the proposal on the first attempt. In that case, don’t despair. It is part of the negotiation for the bank to adjust the conditions. Propose the shortest possible time: It’s easier to make sacrifices to pay off debt if it’s for less time. The shorter term also causes the debit balance to grow less. use any extra money that comes in: Any extra should be used to pay off the debt on a more favorable condition. Early payment is also valid for renegotiated debts. At the time of the renegotiation, make it a condition to receive a good rebate if you pay early. Choose what to pay first: There are cases where the debts do not really fit into the family budget. It is recommended then to open a bank account that does not offer limit on overdraft or credit card. She will only serve to receive the salary. Did the money fall into the account? Use it to pay off the debts you’ve been able to renegotiate. If you cannot renegotiate with all creditors at the same time, try to pay off debts that have the least impact on family life first, with better terms and rates.

Record indebtedness since 2010

Brazil has 72.9% of families indebted, according to a monthly survey by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC). It is the highest level since 2010, when the survey began.

Within the universe of households with debt, 25.6% are in arrears. In addition, 10.7% of them are already committing more than 50% of their budget to debts.

Credit card debt only grows

The share of households with credit card debt rose from 78.4% in February 2020, before the pandemic, to 83.6% in August this year, according to CNC.

This type of credit is the most used by Brazilians, with a share of 83.6%. In second place are the booklets, present in the lives of 18.2% of families, followed by car financing (13.1%), home financing (10.3%) and personal credit (9.5%) .

The sum is more than 100% because families can use more than one type of credit.

Interest of 332% per year turns card into avalanche

The problem with the credit card is that it is the most expensive form of loan. While the basic Selic interest rate increased from 2.25% (in March of this year, when it started to rise) to the current 6.25% year, the rates of installments on the card fell a little, but still at high levels. They went from 167.6% to 163.6 a year in July, according to the most recent BC data.

Those who enter the revolving card, that is, cannot pay off the bill at once or pay it in installments, pay even higher interest, at 331.5% per year, on average.

The biggest problem happens when the person cannot pay the bill and enters the rotary, creating the good effect of snow. People use the card more and more and end up fumbling and losing control completely.

Izis Ferreira, economist at CNC

Economic crisis and inflation fuel debt

There are two factors that fuel the indebtedness, according to the CNC economist responsible for the research, Izis Ferreira: