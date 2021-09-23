Rodrigo Bocardi shocks Ana Maria Braga with live commentary and presenter takes action

Rodrigo Bocardi surprised the audience of Good morning São Paulo, gives Globe, in this wednesday (22), when citing a recipe that Ana Maria Braga it would show hours later on Mais Você. The presenter heard the outburst of her channel colleague and made a promise.

On the live newscast, the anchor said: “I don’t know if everyone was watching, but I was. Who was not is the tip. Ana Maria Braga announced a recipe for a chicken that you freeze the chicken breast, stuffed inside with seasoned butter. You freeze it, make breadcrumbs, with vodka, and it becomes a ball. You fry it and when you cut it, that melted butter falls to the side”.

Ana Maria Braga was surprised by the journalist’s comments and guaranteed that she will send tomorrow (23) early the special dish for the presenter of Bom Dia São Paulo.

“I’m going to show you a recipe for making chicken Kiev. And from now on, I’m going to commit myself, my team and I, to send a plate of this chicken breast to Kiev tomorrow morning to Rodrigo Bocardi do Bom Dia São Paulo.” initiated the blonde.

The presenter of Mais Você followed: “He saw our call on the air and ran the entire paper talking about this chicken.”

Next, she showed the journalist’s speech and then assured: “Six-thirty in the morning. Rodrigo, wait, tomorrow morning you will have the chicken Kiev. I want to see you eat. My technique is different. Pay attention, Rodrigão”.

Recently, the morning owner got confused during a live advertisement on Mais Você and put an “s” in the word “promotion”. Eça was wrong when he published a website for the registration of customers of the Ypê cleaning products brand.

“… There are five thousand gift vouchers of five hundred reais and one million at the end of the promotion for you to make a millionaire. Have you thought? To participate is easy: just buy any Ypê product, register the tax coupon on this site, look. www.promocao without the ‘s’… Without the ’tilde’… dot com, dot br”, shot.