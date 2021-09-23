Rog Phone 5S arrives in Brazil for starting at R$6,149

Asus held, this Wednesday (22), an event in which it announced the national launch of the ROG Phone 5s. The cell phone is focused on gamers and has a Snapdragon 888+ processor, 5G connection and a 144 Hz screen with 1 ms response.

With a 65w charging port on the side, the promise is that players won’t need to stop or even feel uncomfortable with the grip when playing while the phone is charging. If you’re one of those who don’t leave the screen, you already know.

Unveiled in August 2021, the device can be seen as an update to the ROG Phone 5. In terms of gaming capability available on Android smartphones, we’re talking about one of the best options currently available on the market.

Check below the specifications of all Rog Phone 5 models.

Rog Phone 5 | BRL 5,999

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Processor

Up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory

Up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage

144hz HDR10+ AMOLED screen

Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

6,000mAh battery

240g

Rog Phone 5s | R$6,749

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Processor

Up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory

Up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage

144hz HDR10+ AMOLED screen

Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

6,000mAh battery

240g

Rog Phone 5s Pro | BRL 12,999