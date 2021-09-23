Rogério Ceni and assistant Charles Hembert trigger the Cruzeiro in the Labor Court | cruise

Coach Rogério Ceni and assistant Charles Hembert filed the Cruzeiro with the Labor Court, as found by the ge . Due to the fact that the action was kept secret, the content of the actions was not open for consultation.

Rogério Ceni has a hearing for an attempt at conciliation scheduled at the 15th Labor Court in Belo Horizonte, at 3 pm, on September 30th. As for Charles Hembert, the audience will be on October 14, at 9:20 am, at the 19th Court.

There is no information in the schedule with details of the processes, values ​​or if the parties will ratify any agreement. There is only confirmation that the actions are active and that the dates for the hearings have been set.

These two most recent processes add to the more than 200 in progress involving the Cruzeiro. O ge he sought out Rogério Ceni and the club’s advisors to comment on the matter, but none of them responded to the contact. The story will be updated as they do.

Rogério Ceni’s visit to Cruzeiro in 2019 was short and full of controversies. The coach spent less than two months in the position, in the season in which the Minas Gerais team was relegated. There were eight games and only two victories.

In 2020, after more than a year out of the club, the former goalkeeper claimed that he had not received “no penny from the days worked on the Cruzeiro”. After the declaration, the The club’s current board contacted the coach to try to negotiate the debts. At the time, Rogério Ceni even said that he had never filed a lawsuit against anyone.

“I’ve never gone to court against anyone, I don’t like it, but that’s very sad, not getting a call. Absolutely nothing.”

Rogério Ceni’s life at Cruzeiro was not easy. He took over the club in mid-August 2019 to replace Mano Menezes. The debut was against Santos, in the 15th round of the Brasileirão, and started well, beating the then leader of the championship.

Ceni was also ahead of the team in the second game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Internacional. Cruzeiro had been defeated 1-0, in the first match, still with Mano Menezes, and in the return match, Ceni’s first setback with Raposa – 3-0. It was after this match that the mood began to “sour” .

After the elimination in the Copa do Brasil, midfielder Thiago Neves made controversial statements regarding the squad. Said the coach did “too many changes for a decision”.

Rogério Ceni even hit the midfielder, saying that he was not pleased to see a friend at the bank. In this case, Edilson. In this regard, the football director, Marcelo Djian, stated that Thiago Neves was exalted, and that a meeting between the cast would have taken place.

The dismissal took place after the tie against Ceará, at Castelão, by Brasileirão. There was a disagreement due to the dissatisfaction of some players with the absence of midfielder Thiago Neves in the match. He was on the bench for 90 minutes.