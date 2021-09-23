Romário criticizes Tite and asks for a way out before the World Cup: “Brazil will be run over. I hope I’m wrong” | Brazilian Team

Despite 100% success in the eight rounds played so far in the World Cup qualifiers, with an isolated lead and six points of difference to the vice-leader Argentina, the football of Tite’s Brazilian team has not pleased four-time champion Romário. In an exclusive interview with ge , the former player suggested a change in the technical command for the World Cup dispute before it’s too late.

+ See the complete World Cup Qualifiers table

– We’re close to a Cup, I don’t know if there’s exactly time for a change of coach, but I’m no longer in favor of Tite as the coach of the Brazilian team. Mainly due to the negative results that the team has been getting when it takes equal teams, little better or much better. The team has been playing very bad football. Technically speaking, terrible. And tactically, then, not even said – criticized the senator.

“We always have to be hopeful, and I always will, we’ll be rooting for Brazil to be champion next year so that we don’t go through this cycle of 24 years without being champion again, but it’s going to be difficult with this team that’s here . With this way of playing, Brazil will be run over. Hopefully I’m wrong,” he added.

1 de 1 Romário in an interview with Globo Esporte — Photo: Guilherme Oliveira / TV Globo Romário in an interview with Globo Esporte — Photo: Guilherme Oliveira / TV Globo

But then, who would be Tite’s ideal replacement in the Brazilian team? Romário has a name on the tip of his tongue: Renato Gaúcho, coach of Flamengo.

– He is the Brazilian coach that has shown the most positive results. He seems to me to be the most competent. I had the opportunity to work with him at the beginning of his career, he was a different Renato than today. Today he is much bolder, he definitely understood what modern football is like. Renato, in my opinion, has the confidence of the group where he is the coach – he explains.