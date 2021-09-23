Romeu Zema says electric power system operates at the limit and alerts for shortages in MG | Midwest

The electricity supply system in Minas Gerais is at its limit and runs the risk of shortages in some regions of the state . The statement by Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) was given this Wednesday morning (22) during the opening ceremony of the Tipping Process of Lakes of Furnas and Peixoto held in Capitólio.

The governor stated during the speech via videoconference that the water crisis, caused by the lack of rain, could become an energy crisis. Reason why the supply system is acting at its limit, according to Zema.

UNDERSTAND: Factors that trigger blackout risk in Brazil

CRISIS: Furnas Hydroelectric Reservoir has the worst useful volume for a month of August since the ‘blackout’ period 20 years ago

“We are experiencing a shortage of rain, consequently a water crisis, which is unfolding to become an energy crisis. I have been following it closely and, at any time, we run the risk of having some regions lacking electricity. Our system is operating in the electricity supply. limit, despite all thermoelectric plants are working,” he said.

In the governor’s assessment, the situation of the water level in the reservoirs of the state’s dams can be considered a public calamity and highlights that the resolution of this problem is complex.

“The case of Furnas is repeated in Nova Ponte and is repeated in several other dams in the state, it is really a situation, I would say, of public calamity,” he declared.

“Unfortunately, in recent days, I have news that the level of the lake, contrary to what we expect, has been reduced. But I want to say that if this problem were easy, simple, it would have already been solved. It is a complex problem, it is within the context of Brazil, which is a country that has, unfortunately, sinned for lack of planning”, added Zema.

Romeu Zema reinforced that the low level of operation of the plants in the State resulted from the lack of planning.

“Is it a problem that can be solved from today to next year? No. It is a problem that should have been solved 10, 15, 20 years ago. We have seen the dams, the Belo Monte and Santo Antônio reservoirs, produce 3% at 4% of capacity, because when they were built, it was not allowed to build a lake. We have highly polluting thermoelectric plants, which are expensive and penalize the consumer. Had these two large plants producing the energy they produce during flooded rivers, most likely our reservoirs here in Minas would have been saved. So, as the entire energy system is connected, when something goes wrong in one place, it is reflected in another”, he added.

Zema, however, concluded the speech with optimism when he highlighted investments in energy matrices in the country, such as photovoltaic and wind power.

“We have been receiving record investments in the generation of the photovoltaic plant that is increasingly part of our matrix. Wind energy, in other states, as in Minas it is not so favorable, it is moving quickly. And I hope that, soon, we will be able to have more energy cleaner, cheaper and that preserves the level of our reservoirs”, he concluded.

Romeu Zema says the electric power system is at its limit and talks about shortages