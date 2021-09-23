Ronaldo will be the next Corinthians idol to have a bust at Parque São Jorge

In voting on the Socios.com platform, with 63.5% of the votes, Timão’s fan token owners voted and Ronaldo Fenômeno will be the next Corinthians idol to be immortalized in Parque São Jorge with a bust.

Called $SCCP, the fan tokens sold by alvinegro paulista were 850,000. With each fan token owner being able to vote, whoever has more units had a greater effect on the election, as each fan has one weight in the vote.

The competitors for the number 9 of the penta were Basílio and Gilmar dos Santos Neves. In addition to helping the club financially, the idea of ​​the fan token is to bring the owner of the digital asset to be part of the club’s decisions.

The announcement of the tribute coincides with the phenomenon’s anniversary, which turns 45 this Wednesday (22). Ronaldo won the titles of Paulistão (2009) and Copa do Brasil (2009) for Corinthians, with 69 games and 35 goals.

