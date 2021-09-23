Rumor indicates Nintendo may announce a new controller soon

You can say that this week is very busy for Nintendo fans, since in addition to a Direct being announced for this Thursday (23), the same date that marks the company’s 132th anniversary, there are also rumors that a new control will be revealed soon! The rumor is based on a registration the company made with the FCC, which is none other than the United States Federal Communications Commission.

According to the documents listed on the FCC website, there is evidence to believe that this will be a replica of the Nintendo 64 controller, at least from the position of the labels that have been registered so far. Also on the website, it was possible to see that images and diagrams of the peripheral will be made available this Friday (24), which would indicate that the revelation of the control can actually occur in Nintendo Direct that happens a day before.

[New Controller] CORRECTION: The deadline date for short-term confidentiality was actually *recently changed*. The date on the original application was March 16th, 2022. (The cached application on FCC ID lists this date.) thanks to @Leehro for bringing this to my attention. https://t.co/WXSAInMhSQ pic.twitter.com/FBuutcjZx9 — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) September 21, 2021

Considering that there are big rumors about the arrival of N64 games in the Nintendo Online catalog, it’s a good idea that Big N will release a special controller for the most homesick fans, just as it did with the Super Nintendo when its games arrived on the service of signature. There are also those who expect the addition of Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles to this library, which would make Nintendo Online much more interesting for its subscribers and for those who were still in doubt as to whether it was worth it.

Fortunately, we only have a few hours to find out what Nintendo is up to us. Would you like to see classic Nintendo 64 games appear on Switch?