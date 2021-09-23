Sabrina Sato reveals a scare with her daughter Zoe: “I was worried”

The presenter Sabrina Sato told what happened to little Zoe

the presenter Sabrina Sato he vented about a situation he went through with his daughter. she and the actor Duda Nagle they are proud parents of little Zoe, aged two years and nine months.

This Tuesday (21) the artist was at the premiere of the film A Garota da Moto. The feature, directed by Luís Pinheiro, marks Duda’s debut in cinemas. During the event, many noticed the absence of Sabrina Sato.

Later the presenter explained to the fans what happened. The famous mom said that Zoe was sick. The girl even went to an emergency consultation with the pediatrician.

“She went to school yesterday morning. In the late afternoon, he started to have a little fever. I was really worried. I left with a sinking heart to work. I’ve never seen her like this, so quiet,” said Sabrina.

After the day at a photo shoot, the mother rushed out to take the baby to the doctor. “I ran away from work, I couldn’t even say goodbye to people properly. I had to take Zoe to the pediatrician and Duda had a very important preview”, he said.

“I already had everything organized. I went with him, but I unchecked everything I had. It was the biggest rush because Duda wanted to go with us to the pediatrician. He left in the middle of the appointment and I came back with Zozo. The doctor said she’s going to be great”, he added.

Sabrina Sato she even confessed that she was very nervous about the situation. “Even though she’s already two years old, I’m a first-time mother. I was desperate. Now that she is going to school and that she started to catch the flu, she has a virus”, he guaranteed.

Many internet users took the opportunity to reassure Sabrina. “It’s going to be okay,” wrote one follower. Another stated: “Zozo will improve soon”. And still another wished: “Give up Zoe, your joy running around the house is the most beautiful thing.”

Grandma Leda Nagle, mother of the actor, commented: “the beautiful sick Zoe is heartbreaking. I love you so much dear”. Aunt Karina Sato, sister of the presenter, declared: “Zozo, baby, get well. Auntie loves you more than infinity”.

