SAGA MAGALU – Episode 06: the superapp and the Magalu of the future

On July 7th, fifty beams of blue light illuminated Christ the Redeemer. At the foot of the monument, Frederico Trajano, Magazine Luiza’s CEO, celebrated the company’s arrival in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The next day, the company opened 23 stores. The promise is to reach 50 physical points in the state by the end of the year. And the opening of physical spaces must not stop there.

Magalu defines itself as a digital company that aims to build a super application and become the digital ecosystem of Brazilian retail. And, although it seems contradictory, physical stores are a fundamental part of the company’s strategy to grow in e-commerce.

Magalu's plans in the competitive Brazilian retail scene are the theme of the 6th and final episode of podcast DZero to Top SAGA Magalu.

The inspiration for many of Magalu’s current strategies for growing came from a 25-day trip Frederico Trajano took to China in 2018. “I had gone to China five years earlier and I remember that I didn’t like the country,” he recalled the CEO in an interview with the podcast. “In 2018 I saw a modern, digital country, with Chinese people using technology to improve their lives. (…) And who did it? Was it the Chinese government? No, it was the Chinese entrepreneurs. I said: why can’t we do this for Brazil?”

Since then, Fred’s plan has advanced. In 2020, Magazine reached the second largest participation in Brazilian e-commerce (behind only Mercado Livre) and was the durable goods retailer that earned the most in the country. Since the beginning of last year also announced the acquisition of 22 companies.

But with Asian companies (including Alibaba) investing in Brazilian e-commerce and more and more companies producing superapps, the pressure on Magazine Luiza is only growing. Check out the details of this competition and the company’s strategies in the podcast.

