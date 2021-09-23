Samuel rubs new passion in Pilar’s face · TV News

Samuel (Michel Gomes) will face Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The musician will go after the doctor and make it clear that he has a real feeling for Zayla (Heslaine Vieira), his current girlfriend. Destroyed with the revelation, the girl will burst into tears in the telenovela at six on Globo.

Years after moving abroad, Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) returned to Rio de Janeiro with her diploma in hand. On her first day in town, she found out from Dom Pedro 2° (Selton Mello), that her ex-fiancé was going to major in Engineering. Curious, the woman went to the course closing ceremony and saw him kissing Don Olu’s daughter (Rogério Brito).

In a scene that will air this Thursday (23) , Samuel will look for his first love, and the two will argue. “Finally Zayla did it. She’s really going to marry you,” will tease the character of Gabriela Medvedovski.

The boy will retort and claim that the girl has always truly loved him. “And you, Samuel, do you love Zayla too?” Pilar will ask, expecting to hear a negative answer.

“Yes, I love her,” will declare the ex-enslaved. Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) will be in tears to hear that the man she’s always been in love with no longer has eyes for her.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

