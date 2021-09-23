Samuel will tell Pilar he loves Zayla in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | come around

At the this thursday’s chapter, 9/23, for surprise de Pilar, the newly graduated engineer will go after her and reveal his feelings for the current one.
Pilar watches Samuel’s graduation
Samuel claims that Dolores lied to Pilar
After years away from each other, the ex-couple has finally become finds again and rolls almost DR between the two.
Samuel (Michel Gomes) says he loves Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
“Finally Zayla did it. She’s really going to marry you,” teases Pilar.
Samuel celebrates his graduation with Zayla
“Zayla always loved me,” says Samuel.
“And you Samuel, do you also love Zayla?”, asks the doctor.
“Yes, I love Zayla,” replies the engineer.
In ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) cries when she hears that Samuel (Michel Gomes) loves someone else — Photo: Globo
Xiii… how will Pilar react to this bomb? 😧
23 set
Thursday
Samuel and Pilar deal with each other formally. Guebo and his friends manage to escape from Borges unrecognized. Tonico, Nélio and Nino invent a false testimony by Pedro. Bernardinho confesses that he ran away from the Navy. Luísa warns Pedro about Tonico. Tonico’s plan against Pedro works. Pilar goes to work. Eudoro announces that he will go with Dolores to Rio de Janeiro. Luísa talks to Leopoldina about his hostility towards her. Zayla discovers that Pilar is in Brazil. Christie confronts Pedro. Pilar gets indignant when she reads a lying story about her life in the newspaper.
