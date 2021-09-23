Sandra de Sá shocks everyone at Globo with a speech about military dictatorship

Right after being unmasked and eliminated from the The Masked Singer Brazil, gives Globe, this Tuesday (21st), Sandra de Sa recalled the time of the Military Dictatorship. The comment came when she answered a question from Simone.

The singer then explained that the song Eu Quero é Botar meu Bloco na Rua, by Sérgio Sampaio, brings back memories of her adolescence during a period in Brazil.

“This song reminded me of the festival days. It was a very hard time. It wasn’t all we could talk about, talk. I was a teenager who lived through it all. When I saw Sérgio playing this song, I said ‘there, believe me’. I bring it to this moment now. There are those who say that I ‘slept in a cap’, that I don’t know anything. But I want to put my block out on the street. Sandra de Sá at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’”, commented the famous.

On Twitter, many people echoed the veteran’s speech. “It’s so important for her to use the moment to talk about the dictatorship”, said one of the followers. “Beautiful and necessary speech”, highlighted another.

“We want to thank you very much for your brilliance on this stage. This competition rises with the participation of these wonderful artists”, praised Ivete Sangalo.

After being unmasked, Sandra fired: “The emotion is too much. Participating in a program like this, with so many incredible people… The main thing is that it’s really emotion. People, right now, are in need of it. Affection”.

