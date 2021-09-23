Santa Cruz starts vaccinating 16 year olds this Thursday – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

Santa Cruz do Sul will advance even more in the immunization campaign against Covid-19. This Thursday, 23, the Municipality will start vaccinating teenagers aged 16 or over. There will be 14 health units with first doses available for this audience and also for those who are part of other priority groups previously covered.

On this Thursday there will also be application of a booster dose in elderly people aged 70 years or more and in immunosuppressed people, in addition to second doses from Coronavac, Pfizer and Covishield. Health centers that are immunizing against Covid-19 will not make routine vaccines. Check out the full schedule:

First dose: people aged 16 and over do not need to book

Units:

Daisy;

Emerald;

Senai;

Child God;

Crystal;

Cohab;

Ragamuffin;

Progress;

Verena;

River Pardinho;

Good view;

Pine forest;

Dr Pedro Eggler;

CEMAI.

Booster dose: seniors over 70 years old, who completed the vaccination schedule for at least six months and immunosuppressed covered by TECHNICAL NOTE No. 27/2021-SECOVID/GAB/SECOVID/MS, who completed the cycle for at least 28 days ( must leave a copy of the medical certificate or prescription according to the Technical Note) they do not need to schedule

Units :

: Daisy;

Emerald;

Senai;

Child God;

Crystal;

Cohab;

Ragamuffin;

Progress;

Verena;

River Pardinho;

Good view;

Pine forest;

Seawall;

Dr Pedro Eggler;

CEMAI.

Second dose – CoronaVac: on demand, from 8:00 am to 11:30 am, for those who made the first dose on August 26 or before

Units:

ESF Santa Cruz Line;

UBS Jacob;

ESF Faxinal;

ESF Good Jesus.

Second dose – Pfizer: who did the first on July 29 or before and pregnant women and mothers who received the first from Covishield (AstraZeneca) on the same date do not need to make an appointment

Units:

SIS Unisc;

ESF Santa Cruz Line;

UBS Jacob;

ESF Faxinal;

ESF Good Jesus.

Second dose – Covishield (AstraZeneca): whoever made the first on July 15th or before does not need to schedule:

Units:

SIS Unisc;

ESF Santa Cruz Line;

UBS Jacob;

ESF Faxinal;

ESF Bom Jesus;

Office hours:

SIS UNISC: 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Health Centers in the Urban Area: 8 am to 11:30 am and 1 pm to 4:30 pm

Interior Health Centers: 8 am to 11:30 am and 1 pm to 4 pm

Except for second doses of Coronavac, which will be distributed at a specific time, from 8 am to 11:30 am.

READ MORE: FOLLOW THE COMPLETE COVERAGE ON CORONAVIRUS