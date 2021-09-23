São Paulo and América-MG tie in an uninspired game at Morumbi – 22/09/2021

São Paulo drew with América-MG by 0-0 tonight (22), at Morumbi, in a late game of the 19th round of the Brasileirão. The match had a low technical level and few clear goal chances. While Igor Gomes lost the Tricolor’s best bid, Volpi saved the team from São Paulo in the arrivals of the miners.

With the result, São Paulo remained in 12th position in the table. América-MG, on the other hand, left the relegation zone by equaling the score of Juventude and surpassing the Gauchos in the tiebreaker criteria, on goal difference.

Hernán Crespo’s team returns to the field this Saturday (25) to face Atlético-MG again at Morumbi, at 9 pm. Coelho will face Flamengo, at Independência, on Sunday (26), at 11am.

The best: Volpi

After being one of the villains in the elimination of the Copa do Brasil, the goalkeeper made a good game and guaranteed a draw for Tricolor with at least four important defenses.

Who was wrong: Igor Gomes

He had the best chance of the game with a deflected ball after a corner kick, but headed over from inside the small area. In the frame of plays, it contributed very little.

game timeline

América-MG started better in the game and forced two good saves from Volpi in strong shots from outside the area. São took a while to enter the game and only responded with Igor Gomes after 35 minutes, also with a strong kick from outside. The teams returned to the second stage with a lower rotation, but again Igor Gomes had the ball of the game and headed over in a throw inside the small area. Already close to 40 minutes, Volpi saved Tricolor in two more moves: Alê’s header after a corner and a quick counterattack, when he cut the cross and was lucky when Rodolfo wasted the rebound. Without much inspiration, the score ended 0-0.

São Paulo’s performance: new oscillation

If it did well in the victory against Atlético-GO, Hernán Crespo’s team returned to waver in the match against América-MG. He saw Coelho being better in the first stage, when Volpi practiced good saves that saved the team. Only at the end of the first half did he improve in the game, when defensive midfielder Luan retreated between the defenders to command the ball out. The team did not maintain its performance in the second half, which made Crespo carry out the tactical change by putting Liziero in Sara’s place and setting Luan as central defender, but the change did not have the same effect.

The America-MG game: not to be outdone

Coach Vagner Mancini’s team didn’t want to respect São Paulo as the owner of the house and went into the game since the beginning of the match. In the first 15 minutes, Coelho dominated the actions, took danger to Volpi with long shots and did not let the Tricolor from São Paulo play. During the match, the team from Minas Gerais found space mainly on the right side of the São Paulo defense, in the sector of Galeano and Igor Gomes.

DATASHEET

São Paulo 0 x 0 America-MG

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 19th round (delayed game)

Date: 09/22/2021 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 8:30 pm (from Brasília)

Local: Morumbi’s stadium

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia (RJ)

Yellow: Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Zarate

SÃO PAULO: Volpi; Galeano, Miranda, Arboleda and Reinaldo (Welington); Luan, Nestor, Igor Gomes and Sara (Liziero); Rigoni (Calleri) and Pablo (Marquinhos). Technician: Hernán Crespo.

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon (Chrigor); Juninho, Alê and Felipe Azevedo (Alan Ruschel); Mauro Zárate (Marcelo Toscano), Ademir (Yan Sasse) and Ribamar (Rodolfo). Technician: Wagner Mancini