São Paulo fans ‘flood’ social networks with Crespo’s resignation

São Paulo failed to come out of zero against América Mineiro, this Wednesday (22), in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship, and once again irritated their fans. Proof of this was that, on social networks, tricolor fans “flooded” Twitter with requests for the resignation of coach Hernán Crespo.

The same had already happened last week, after the defeat by Fortaleza, which culminated in the São Paulo fall in the Copa do Brasil. The victory over Atlético Goianiense, at the weekend, gave the coach some respite, but the fans once again lost patience with Crespo.

See the reactions below: