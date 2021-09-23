São Paulo plays poorly and doesn’t come out from scratch with América-MG at Morumbi

São Paulo drew with América-MG by 0-0, this Wednesday night (22), at Morumbi, in a late duel of the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the result, Tricolor was in 12th place, with 26 points, while Coelho rose to 16th place, with 23 points.

Now, São Paulo will face Atlético-MG, this Saturday (25), at 21:00, at Morumbi, while América-MG will face Flamengo, on Sunday (26), at 11:00, at Independência.

VOLPI SAVES SÃO PAULO AT THE BEGINNING OF THE MATCH

The game started with São Paulo looking to keep possession of the ball, but missing many passes. The first chance was America-MG, at three minutes. In a ball raised in the area of ​​São Paulo, the defense managed to get away. In the remainder, at the entrance to the area, Marlon came hitting, and Volpi made the save.

Soon after, at five, Juninho received it in the middle of the attack, risked the kick, but hit it blocked. The ball went outside Volpi’s goal. And do not stop there. With eight minutes, Felipe Azevedo received the shot on the left and hit hard on the right. Volpi palmed. A minute later, Ribamar received it in the area for another great save by the São Paulo goalkeeper.

SÃO PAULO MARKS WITH PABLO, BUT GOL IS VOID

As the game went on, São Paulo improved in the match, starting to get more attacking. And almost opened the score with 16 minutes. Gabriel Sara received the ball at the edge of the area and gave Pablo a scoop from behind. The attacker scored the goal, but was offside.

And the Tricolor followed on top. At 23, Rigoni took a closed corner and the ball passed, scaring Matheus Cavichioli’s goal.

RIGONI APPEARS AND CREATES CHANCES FOR SÃO PAULO

Tricolor continued better in the match, especially with the chances created by Rigoni. The Argentine appeared twice. In the first one, he received the ball at the entrance to the area, on the right, pulled it to the middle and hit hard from the left. Cavichioli palmed the kick away, at 34.

A minute later, Reinaldo crossed from the left and he appeared alone in the area, grazing his header, but the ball went out, scaring the América-MG goalkeeper.

FINAL STAGE STARTS WITH AN AMAZING CHANCE LOST BY SÃO PAULO

São Paulo returned with no changes for the second stage, but began by putting pressure on América-MG. After two minutes, Rigoni crossed hard on the first post, the ball was deflected and Igor Gomes headed in the small area. The midfielder, however, headed over.

Soon after, São Paulo exchanged passes at the entrance to the area, and Igor Gomes managed to open with Galeano on the right. The lateral dominated and hit cross, but Cavichioli fit without problems.

AMERICA-MG IMPROVES AND CLOSE TO MARKING

Over time, América-MG achieved more game volume and appeared more in attack. At 12, Felipe Azevedo made a good individual play on the right, cut the marker and crossed hard on the second post. Ribamar dove to head, but Rodrigo Nestor put his foot down to save the Tricolor.

The Rabbit arrived again at 23 minutes. Zárate reversed with Patric on the right, and the full-back raised the ball on the second post. Volpi arrived slapping to get the ball out of the area.

RODOLFO LOSES AWESOME GOAL AT THE END FOR AMÉRICA-MG

The match continued and São Paulo could not take any danger to the Minas Gerais team, which frightened the Tricolor defense at every attack. At 37, Zárate managed to go up in the middle of the area to head straight into the goal, but Tiago Volpi made the save. On the rebound, Rodolfo lost in the small area, but was offside.

However, Rodolfo missed another good chance. With 39 minutes, Patric received a long ball on the right. The full-back crossed, and Volpi palmed the ball at the edge of the area. On the rebound, without a goalkeeper, Rodolfo came with a header and sent it out.

SÃO PAULO 0 X 0 AMERICA-MG

Local: Morumbi Stadium, São Paulo (SP)

Date and time: September 22, 2021, at 8:30 pm

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (SC), Tiaggo Americano Labes (SC) and Ilbert Stevam da Silva (SP)

VAR: Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia (RJ)

Goals:

Yellow cards: Arboleda, Miranda, Reinaldo (SAO), Zárate (AME)

Red cards:



SÃO PAULO

​James Volpi; Galeano, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo (Welington, at 37’/2ºT); Luan, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes (Calleri, at 37’/2ºT) and Gabriel Sara (Liziero, at 13’/2ºT); Rigoni and Pablo (Marquinhos, at 13’/2nd T) Technician: Hernan Crespo

AMERICA-MG

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Marlon (Chrigor, at 42’/2nd T); Juninho, Alê and Ademir (Yan Sasse, at 42’2ºT); Felipe Azevedo (Alan Ruschel, at 31’/2ºT), Zárate (Marcelo Toscano, at 42’/2ºT) and Ribamar (Rodolfo, at 16’/2ºT). Technician: Vagner Mancini.