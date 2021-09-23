São Paulo plays poorly and draws without goals against América-MG at Morumbi

It was cheap for São Paulo this Wednesday. Hosting América-MG, at Morumbi, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, Tricolor had another bad performance in the season, having to settle for a goalless draw in a direct duel in the fight against relegation.

Being able to take the ninth place if they won, São Paulo saw América-MG create the main goal opportunities of the game and suffered from the lack of creativity over the 90 minutes.

With the result, São Paulo follows in 12th place, now with 26 points. América-MG, in turn, left the relegation zone, surpassing Grêmio and Juventude.

The game – América-MG started better and created good opportunities to open the scoreboard early in the game. First, Felipe Azevedo had the leftovers after the ball was raised in the area and arrived hitting first, but Volpi made the save. The midfielder reappeared later in a new submission, from the edge of the area, forcing another good intervention from the tricolor goalkeeper.

Coelho’s blitz has not ceased. Despite playing away from home, the team led by Vagner Mancini continued to attack São Paulo. On minute nine, Ribamar received it inside the area, dominated and shot into the goal, but Volpi was really on to defend.

Little by little, Tricolor was balancing the game. On minute 16, Pablo even hit the net when he received a pass from Gabriel Sara’s elevation, but the referee marked an offside for shirt 9. The problem was that América-MG didn’t let the hosts breathe. At 23, it was Ademir’s turn to take danger when he received a free kick inside the area and hit the goal, but he couldn’t catch the ball in full, wasting another good chance.

In the final stretch of the first half, Rigoni had two good opportunities to hit the net. In the first one, he dropped the bomb from outside the area, demanding the defense of Matheus Cavichioli. Afterwards, the attacker rose higher than the defense to complete the cross with his head, but no one appeared on the second pole to open the scoring.

Second time

São Paulo had a great opportunity to take the lead right at the beginning of the complementary stage. At two minutes, Igor Gomes took advantage of the deflection in a corner kick to complete with a header, inside the small area, but sent it over the goal. América-MG also responded in a corner kick, in which Ribamar was left with the leftovers, but Arboleda arrived at the “h” time to ward off the danger.

Unable to make the team perform as expected, Crespo resorted to substitutions. The coach took Gabriel Sara and Pablo to Liziero and Marquinhos, respectively, but little has changed.

América-MG, in turn, continued to bet on Ademir to get around São Paulo’s defensive system and try to open the scoring. On minute 32, Coelho’s shirt number 10 got rid of Reinaldo’s marking and crossed with poison, heading for the goal, forcing Volpi to stretch all the way to intercept the pass.

Before the final whistle, the visitors still had another great opportunity to guarantee the victory, again leaving the feet of Ademir, who made another poisonous cross, but Volpi made another intervention, this time playing at the head of Rodolfo, who, even without goalkeeper, ended up shooting out.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 0 X 0 AMERICA-MG

Local: Morumbi stadium, in São Paulo

Date: September 22, 2021, Wednesday

Schedule: 8:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (FIFA-SC)

Assistants: Kléber Lúcio Gil (FIFA-SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia (RJ)

Yellow cards: Zárate (America-MG); Arboleda, Miranda, Reinaldo (São Paulo)

SÃO PAULO: James Volpi; Galeano, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo (Welington); Luan, Nestor, Igor Gomes (Calleri) and Gabriel Sara (Liziero); Rigoni and Pablo (Marquinhos).

Technician: Hernan Crespo.

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patrick, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon (Chrigor); Juninho, Alê and Felipe Azevedo (Alan Ruschel); Ademir (Yan Sasse), Zárate (Marcelo Toscano) and Ribamar (Rodolfo).

Technician: Vagner Mancini.

Leave your comment