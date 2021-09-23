São Paulo registers lack of AstraZeneca for 2nd dose in more than 100 stations – 22/09/2021

Maria Alice Santos, 44, did not know which vaccine against covid-19 she was going to receive while waiting to take the second dose in line at the UBS Dr. José de Barros Magaldi, at Itaim Bibi, in São Paulo. She took AstraZeneca three months ago, but in more than 30 minutes of waiting this afternoon, she had already heard that the doses had run out and could apply Pfizer.

This was the reality in at least 115 vaccination points in the city of São Paulo this late afternoon, according to the site “Olho na Fila”, by the City of São Paulo Paul. The Municipal Health Department says it has the doses and argues that shortages are punctual, caused by high demand, and supplied on the same day. To get around, the stations have resorted to “interchangeability” with Pfizer — that is, the second dose different from the first (read below).

The AstraZeneca shortage has been happening across the country since the beginning of the month. Two weeks ago, at least 10 capitals delayed the application of the second dose due to lack of the immunizing agent. The manufacturer Fiocruz claimed a delay in receiving inputs, but shipments have already been made.

In the capital of São Paulo, reports are that there has been a wave of vaccines as the doses run out. The Escola Geraldo de Paula Souza Health Center, at the Faculty of Public Health at USP (University of São Paulo), in Pinheiros, was absent early in the morning, but normalized in a few hours.

The same happened at UBS República, downtown, yesterday afternoon. This morning, it was replenished. With less queue than usual, designer Paulo Lobo, 42, went to the point in front of the city hall because he was informed that the station in Bela Vista where he had taken the first dose was applying Pfizer.

“I didn’t want to mix it up. I don’t know if it’s bad or good —we never know—, but I preferred to finish with the one I started,” said Lobo.

The Ministry of Health released the interchangeability with the second dose of Pfizer in the first half of September to try to get around the problem. The state of São Paulo joined last week, but hoped to have the issue resolved with the arrival of the new lots.

The mixture of these vaccines was approved by the Ministry and by the PEI (State Immunization Plan) and the State Scientific Committee, in addition to the WHO (World Health Organization) and was already authorized in specific cases such as pregnant women who received the first dose of AstraZeneca . There are already studies showing that this exchange is safe for those who receive the immunizations.

“I thought it was good”

Not everyone saw the fault with bad eyes. Carolina Dias, 42, was 25 minutes ago in line at UBS Vila Sônia, on the west side, when she discovered that, in the absence of AstraZeneca, they were applying Pfizer.

She says she was happy. A few minutes later, however, more units of Fiocruz’s immunizing agent arrived. “[Pfizer] it’s the one I wanted to have taken from the beginning, but I didn’t have it,” says the entrepreneur. “So, I thought it was good. The important thing is to be vaccinated.”

Absences are punctual, says City Hall

To UOL, the City Hall of São Paulo confirmed that “occasional absences may occur in some units due to the great demand”, but that there is instantaneous relocation for units that register shortages.

Until then, the recommendation is to apply to Pfizer. The report did not record any unit that was missing both. According to the Municipal Health Department, the city today received 831,475 doses of vaccines against covid-19.

The State Department of Health confirmed the sending of 831.4 thousand doses and stated that more than 212.4 thousand of them are from AstraZeneca.