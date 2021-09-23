Saraiva can be declared bankrupt within 30 days; understand | Economy

Disclosure Livraria Saraiva may be declared bankrupt in 30 days

Unable to sell assets, such as points of stores and its domain on the internet, to pay its creditors and cover expenses, Saraiva is having to deal with new pressure in its judicial recovery plan. Only this time, the bookstore runs the risk of having its bankruptcy decreed.

Last week, already faced with the failure in the sale of assets, Saraiva had presented two proposals to try to recover from the crisis. Lenders could opt for a discount of 80% of the debt, with the remainder being paid in shares of the company, which is listed on the stock exchange. The second option was to receive payment from 2026 to 2048, with interest of 0.5% per year.

Now, the Court has determined that the bookstore must submit a new proposal within 30 days, under the penalty of its bankruptcy being decreed. Until the plan is approved, the company will need to comply with what had been previously validated. One of the determinations, for example, is that the company regularly pays up to R$ 160 thousand in labor credits.

Saraiva has been under judicial reorganization since 2018, with debts in the order of R$ 674 million. The bookstore had tried to sell parts of its physical stores and its e-commerce, in order to pay off part of the debts. However, it was not successful.

In June this year, according to the last balance sheet released by the company, Saraiva had 38 stores, compared to 64 last year. The loss in the first half of 2021 was R$ 45 million.