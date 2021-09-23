Sasha shows off new look in Spain: “I decided to cut”

Sasha Meneghel she is in Spain with her husband, João Figueiredo, to celebrate the first four months of their marriage. “Life at your side is happier. And every day I fall in love with you more, I get lost in your gaze, I find you in your embrace. And my smile has a different glow when I’m with you. I love you forever,” he declared up.







In the photos from the trip, the new haircut drew attention. “I decided to cut it,” he wrote in Instagram Stories on Wednesday (22).

What’s Sasha’s new look like?

Xuxa’s daughter underwent the transformation in Brazil, which was signed by hair stylist Rafael Dios Souza. He said goodbye to the long strands and bet on the classic chanel cut, straight and just above the shoulders. There was no change in color.

“In morals, isn’t she the prettiest thing with that hair? She’s a hell of a cat,” commented João Figueiredo. “Wonderful,” said Grazi Massafera. “Most beautiful thing! The hair”, said Bruna Marquezine.





Tips for getting inspired by the look

#stays1: Want to change your look but are afraid? Apps that change haircuts are interesting for testing. Compare the photos and see how you feel better.

#stays2: To avoid regrets, look for a hairdresser who knows the technique you want to apply to your hair. See photos on social media, chat with friends…

#stays3: Practical, the chanel cut does not go out of style and is named after French stylist Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel (1883-1971), Coco Chanel. It can have a straight base or be pointed at the front, and it always helps to stretch and thin the face.

#stays4: To obtain a messy (“messy”) effect, just apply finishing product on your hands and knead the ends, from the bottom to the top.

#stays 5: If, in addition to cutting, you change the color, reinforce the care. Discolorations and stains are chemical processes and can weaken the hair. Include weekly hydration in your routine, as well as drinking plenty of water, because beauty comes from the inside out. If you notice that you need extra help, look for techniques performed by recognized professionals in the market.