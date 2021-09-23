Saúde recommends vaccination for teenagers after criticism

The Ministry of Health has again recommended vaccination against covid-19 for adolescents between 12 and 17 years old without comorbidities. The decision comes six days after the portfolio of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) directing the suspension of immunization for this public, a measure that received criticism from health authorities, experts and governors and mayors.

“The benefits outweigh any risks,” said the ministry’s executive secretary, Rodrigo Cruz, tonight, in justifying the Health’s retreat. .

According to Cruz, the orientation to suspend the vaccine resulted from two facts. The first was the death of a teenager in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) seven days after receiving the immunizing agent. Last week, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) had already informed that the death was probably not related to the Pfizer vaccine and, therefore, recommended that adolescents without comorbidities be vaccinated. Today, Anvisa confirmed that the young woman’s death resulted from a rare and serious autoimmune disease.

The second reason given was that there were in the “database some teenagers vaccinated with unauthorized immunizations for the group”, explained Secretary Cruz. Of the total of people between 12 and 17 years old and registered in the Ministry’s system, only 0.7% were immunized with another vaccine other than Pfizer. Before the Health decision last week, several states and municipalities were already vaccinating teenagers without preexisting diseases.

Also at the press conference, Cruz said that President Jair Bolsonaro — who frequently declares that he has not yet been vaccinated — is aware of Health’s new position: “Obviously, the minister always talks to the president about all decisions, nothing is done in the absence of the minister or the president, he is aware of what was presented here today.”

However, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, raised doubts about the immunization of the age group, and an official from the ministry raised suspicions that the Pfizer vaccine, the only one released by Anvisa for teenagers, would have caused the death of the young woman in São Paulo. . Quickly to Anvisa clarified that the adolescent did not die due to the Pfizer dose and maintained the recommendation for the vaccination of young people aged 12 to 17 years.

Several states, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Maranhão, Santa Catarina and Amazonas, maintained the vaccination, despite the Health’s contrary recommendation.

The Ministry’s letter came amid shortages of AstraZeneca stock in some states, in addition to batches returned from CoronaVac. Yesterday, the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court Ricardo) Lewandowski determined that the states and municipalities themselves must decide whether or not to vaccinate young people, following scientific evidence.

Criticism of the Ministry

As soon as the retreat was announced last Thursday (16), the SBIM (Brazilian Society of Immunizations) and the advice Conass (National Health Secretaries) and Conasems (National of Municipal Health Departments) repudiated the action.

The first said that the measure generates fear of the vaccine and makes room for fake news. Already the councils regretted the orientation and said that the Ministry’s decision was taken “unilaterally and without scientific support”.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), was one of those who kept vaccinating teenagers despite the Ministry’s non-recommendation last week. “To curb the full vaccination of young people from 12 to 17 years old is to underestimate the impact of the pandemic on the lives of this public. Three out of every ten teenagers who died with covid-19 had no comorbidities in São Paulo,” he said.

“This group still accounts for 6.5% of cases and, just like adults, it is in the process of resuming daily life, with a return to classes and sociocultural activities,” he added.

Eduardo Paes (PSD), mayor of Rio de Janeiro, was more incisive: “They’re going to go back again. I believe, and you don’t even need a letter from the president of the Republic apologizing for yesterday’s statements, that this is another rapture of who doesn’t stop to think twice about what he says”.

Entities recommend vaccination

The CNS (National Health Council) also asked the Ministry of Health to maintain the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17 in the PNI (National Immunization Plan). The CNS is a collegiate and permanent body of the SUS (Unified Health System), part of the organizational structure of the Ministry of Health. .

Last week, Anvisa continued to recommend vaccination for young people without comorbidities. The position is in accordance with the WHO (World Health Organization), which recognizes that it is necessary to immunize this age group to control the pandemic, provided that groups at higher risk have already been covered. She also guides Pfizer’s application.

Several medical bodies and societies have already reinforced that vaccination is indeed safe for people aged 12 and over. In fact, several countries are vaccinating their teenagers and children, such as the USA, France and Germany.