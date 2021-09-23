SEC President Details Possible US Cryptocurrency Regulation – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – Gary Gensler, president of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a US body equivalent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), revealed the possible priority targets for US authorities in an attempt to create a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

In an interview with the Washington Post last Tuesday (21), Gensler detailed the main concerns of the SEC and other supervisory bodies in the country, such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), responsible for the derivatives market. He said the idea is to make cryptoactives suitable for paying taxes and combating money laundering “without harming the stability of the system”.

He separated cryptoactives into different categories. One of them represents the tokens that work as an investment contract, and that, in his view, would form the majority of the “hundreds or thousands” of assets available on the market. As an example, he formulated a hypothesis involving Washington Post columnist and interviewer, David Ignatius.

“If you ask some of the listeners of this show to give them their money, something of value, and they count on you, David, and maybe five or ten other entrepreneurs and computer scientists to build a platform, a token, they would be giving [dinheiro] to you with expectation of profit. Our Supreme Court said a long time ago that this is an investment contract,” he explained.

Gensler said this is the case for most tokens on the market and therefore these cryptoactives would have to be regulated as investment contracts. Something similar would apply to cryptoactives considered securities, such as Ripple’s XRP (XRP), a company with which the SEC has been fighting a court battle for nearly a year.

According to the SEC president, the agency already has the necessary autonomy to put an eventual regulation into practice, but it will need the legislative assistance to “fill gaps”. He points out, for example, that the current standard does not consider particularities of cryptocurrencies, such as the existence of tokens that accumulate characteristics of both commodities and private bonds, investment contracts or shares.

stablecoins and loans

Stablecoins, on the other hand, are treated as a case apart, as they would require cooperation with bank regulators. Gensler says that, although tokens like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are new, the problem of private money is already known, which, in theory, would facilitate the decision to interfere in this market.

He cites the case of private notes issued by banks between the years 1830 and 1860, which would have been the main reason for the formulation of supervision by the Comptroller of the Currency, a body that preceded the Federal Reserve, founded 50 years later.

“I don’t think there’s a long-term viability for five or six thousand private forms of money. History tells us otherwise,” he said.

Lastly, Gensler mentions projects that use cryptoactives as loan or income vehicles. For the head of the SEC, the operation of this type of product without state supervision puts at risk the user who deposits tokens with the hope of obtaining high returns. He then asked again that these platforms “should come [até nós] and find out how to register”.

Coinbase will present a proposal for regulation

Gensler’s speeches about cryptocurrency loans were heavily criticized by Coinbase last week. The US exchange claims to have discussed with the SEC the launch of its Lend product to ensure compliance, but was threatened by regulators after the official announcement.

Forced to cancel the product, the company would now be preparing its own proposal for regulating the crypto market. According to Coindesk, a document is expected to be presented to US authorities “in the next few days”.

Coinbase has a history of contributing to regulatory proposals, having been a founding member of the Crypto Rating Council, a task force that emerged in 2019 with the objective of formulating a common understanding of the level of proximity between cryptocurrencies and securities.

At the time, the group created a rating ranging from 1 to 5, where 1 would be “certainly not a security”, and 5 would be “appears to be a security”.

