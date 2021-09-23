see how higher IOF affects your pocket

The temporary increase in the IOF (Financial Operations Tax), announced on September 16 by the federal government, came into effect this week and is expected to last until December 31. The goal is to raise R$ 2.14 billion to fund Auxílio Brasil — a reformulated version of Bolsa Família.

It is worth remembering that the IOF was charged again as of January 1, 2021. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the tax was zeroed between April and December of last year. With the increase in the tax rate, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) breaks the promise he made in October last year, that there would be no tax increase.

For individuals, the annual rate jumps from 3% to 4.08%. For legal entities, the rate increase was from 1.5% to 2.04%.

“It seems like little, but it’s a relevant increase. An increase in the tax burden is always harmful to the recovery of the economy. It’s a bad measure, an inefficient solution from a collection point of view. It’s as if you were taking the money from the debt to transfer it for this aid program. You make a portion of the population bear this cost, which doesn’t seem fair,” says Alexandre Gonçales, partner and responsible for the corporate segment at B.Side Investimentos.

But what does this change in practice for the Brazilian’s pocket?

What changes with the increase in the IOF?

Transactions involving credit are more expensive for the Brazilian consumer. The daily IOF on overdraft, credit card revolving, personal credit, loans and vehicle financing are some of the operations that will directly affect individuals.

For companies, working capital and prepayment of receivables, in addition to loans, are modalities that will be affected by the new rate.

See below a simulation of a bank loan with the new IOF rate. The loan amount is R$1,000, to be repaid within 30 days. The calculation does not consider interest, which depends on each financial institution.

Loan amount: R$1,000

Fixed IOF (0.38%, has not changed): R$ 3.80

Daily IOF with old IOF: BRL 2.46 (BRL 1,000 times 0.0082% times 30 days)

Daily IOF with new IOF: BRL 3.35 (BRL 1,000 times 0.01118% times 30 days)

What was not impacted by the IOF readjustment?

The readjustment started on September 20 only affects credit operations for individuals and companies.

Exchange, insurance or transactions related to bonds or securities, transactions in which IOF is also charged, will not be subject to the new rates.

Temporary increase may raise other rates, such as Selic?

There is no direct relationship between the two rates. However, financial market specialists consulted by UOL believe that there will be no increase in the interest rate.

“It is possible that the increase in the IOF will momentarily stop the increase in the Selic. After all, the main objective of the Central Bank in recent months has been to contain inflation, raising the interest rate. But as the IOF already causes the credit becomes more expensive, new readjustments may become unnecessary”, says Gustavo Dias, financial planner and partner at Duoo Finanças.

“The increase will inhibit consumers from taking new lines of credit and make them stop consuming, which should keep inflation a little,” says Gustavo Gomiero, head of the exchange and operations desk at Wise Investimentos.

Can products get cheaper?

Not necessarily, in the opinion of Alexandre Gonçales, from B.Side Investimentos. “As the cost becomes more expensive, even more for companies, this can be passed on to the final consumer.”

Dias, from Duoo Finanças, agrees: “Many companies suffered from the pandemic and still depend on credit to maintain their operations. that would be unfavorable to the economy in general.”

How to “shield” from the increase in the IOF?

In short, avoiding harmful financial practices such as entering into overdraft and revolving credit card checks.

“You have to plan to take loans only next year, when the temporary increase ends. Or, then, go after lines of credit that do not have IOF, such as real estate financing”, says Gustavo Gomiero.

“The ideal is to have good control over the budget and worry about the construction and maintenance of the emergency reserve. This way, the need to get any type of credit is avoided, even in the face of unforeseen circumstances,” stated Gustavo Dias.

“It’s the time to discipline and put off everything you have to spend on the family budget. At the end of the day, the bill ends up being expensive. Avoid unnecessary expenses”, says Gonçales.