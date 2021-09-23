see surgery dossier by Liziane Gutierrez

Liziane Gutierrez is one of the most controversial names among the 21 who are confined in Itapecerica da Serra to A Fazenda 13. The socialite became known by the general public, here in Brazil, after participating in a clandestine party amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, in São Paulo, and cursing the military police who banned the regalia. But anyone who thinks that the former Miss Butt had never appeared on TV before is wrong. She is known in the US for the fights in nightclubs she got into and also for her numerous plastic surgeries.

Liziane, by the way, has already appeared in the headlines of the TMZ portal and has already starred in one of the episodes of the sixth season of Botched, an American reality show that deals with stories of unsuccessful aesthetic procedures. In order to keep readers of the LeoDias column well-informed, we decided to list all the times that the person from A Fazenda entered the operating room.

The girl has already had six nose surgeries. In the last rhinoplasty, done in Turkey, she almost died and was in a coma for a few days. There were several applications of Botox, lip filling, liposuction on the belly, legs and arms, silicone on the breasts (twice!) and implantation of prostheses in the buttocks. In fact, this part of the body deserves special attention from Liziane, who has also removed fat from different areas of the body to place in the buttocks.

But, incredible as it may seem, these complex procedures were not the ones that caused the most headaches for the participant of the reality series on Record TV. A facial harmonization session held in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, drastically altered Liziane’s physiognomy and annoyed the subject a lot.

It is estimated that the famous one spent US$ 3,000, equivalent to R$ 15.8 thousand in the current quotation of the US currency, with this harmonization. To correct the problems caused by the unsuccessful intervention, the investment was even greater: US$ 10 thousand (about R$ 52.7 thousand). And it was exactly this procedure that made, in the year 2019, Liziane become one of Botched’s characters, but the American surgeons also had difficulty in mitigating the mistakes previously made in her face.

In one of the most striking scenes of the episode that brings the Brazilian model, a huge amount of pus ran from her cheek. The situation was so worrisome that the doctors decided not to touch the influencer’s face and even asked her not to undergo any more surgery.