See the best fixed income investments with the new Selic

O Cup (Monetary Policy Committee) defined the basic interest rate of the economy, the Selic, at 6.25% this past Wednesday (22).

After this change, a question comes to the mind of the investor, what are the best investments of fixed income with this new rate?

To answer this question, the Money Times interviewed the analyst of Activates Investments, Rodrigo Beresca.

First, the specialist commented that the key is to opt for post-fixed rates to take advantage of the rise in the fees, because today’s decision was neither the first nor the last.

“At Ativa, we are projecting the interest rate to 8.5% by the end of 2021, with a possibility of ending 2022 with the Selic at 9%”, commented Beresca.

Therefore, opting for a rate that makes the investor gain from the increase in interest is the best option. Therefore, the specialist recommended buying Selic-linked securities.

In addition inflation it can cause fear by a loss of purchasing power over the money invested. So that this does not happen, the respondent proposed linking income to inflation indicators, such as the IPCA with an increase of 9.3% in the last 12 months or the IGP-M, which rose about 31% between August 2020 and 2021.

Thus, the possibility of linking investments to inflation data is also a way of shielding your money from a possible decrease in the real value of the initial contribution.

For this modality, Beresca commented that the ideal would be to allocate savings in CDBs, especially for those who pay more than 100% of the CDI, a category that profits a lot from the increase in the interest rate.

Another species would be the LCI (Real Estate Credit Bills) and LCA (Letters of Credit from Agribusiness), which are exempt from Income Tax, but the analyst makes some warnings about these papers.

“Because an LCI and LCA have this tax exemption, they often end up paying a lower income rate. In the case of some bonds that do not have this exemption, to make funding more attractive, they put a higher rate”, stated Beresca.

Therefore, the financial sector specialist explained that the creditor must do the math on which modality pays off.

If the profitability of the CDI or CDB is greater than that of the LCI or LCA, discounting Income Tax, the ideal is to go with Certificates of Deposit.

direct treasure

According to the analyst, the direct treasury has two types of rates, post-fixed and pre-fixed. As mentioned above, the objective is to choose the post-fixed rate, to gain from the high interest rate and this is no different when we talk about investing in the treasury.

“In the direct treasury we have three rates, the pre-fixed treasury, the Selic treasury and the remuneration linked to inflation”, explained Beresca. With these possibilities, he recommended buying a treasure linked to Selic.

“In the case of the Selic treasure, it will follow the Selic variation. So, in this current scenario, this is the best opportunity to buy it”, said the analyst.

In addition, post-fixed options also work with a remuneration based on inflation plus an additional interest. This segment would be perfect to run from inflation risks and still earn extra money, as if it were a dividend.

Real Estate Funds

Amazingly, the Real Estate Funds are considered, partially, investments fixed income, as they bring a monthly return on rents, which are paid in dividends.

However, the fact that they are traded in handbag causes the quota value to change over the course of the same day. Therefore, the analyst explained that this category is considered hybrid for the regulatory body.

Now that you know how real estate funds work, let’s pay attention to Beresco’s recommendations.

The specialist stated that what is desired is to allocate resources in building funds that rent the space to companies or logistics warehouses.

According to him, both have a good profitability in relation to the payment of dividends extracted from the property’s rent.

It is noteworthy that both modalities should be aimed at places with low vacancy. However, the broker’s representative indicated another fund segment.

“It is also possible to highlight another type of real estate fund, which is the paper fund. These assets invest in real estate debt, many of which pay rates linked to floating indexes, such as the CDI. Therefore, these bonds tend to pay more with the high interest rate”, explained Beresca.

How long to keep these investments?

The analyst pointed out that the rise in interest rates should be contained next year because of the elections presidencies. Thus, the ideal would be a short duration bond with post-fixed rates.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that the longer the resource is applied, the greater the remuneration.

“We can find several securities, such as those with daily liquidity, maturing until the end of the year or even in the long term, maturing in more than 4 years. It all depends on the client’s profile, whoever wants a higher rate must wait for the bond until maturity”, said the expert.

Beresca also warned of a possible loss of investment profitability if the lender wants to leave before the maturity date.

“If he is interested in leaving, the financial institution will look for a third party to pay a fee to the client, which may be less attractive than what was initially agreed,” he concluded.

Looking from this perspective, the investor should look for a maturity period in accordance with his wishes so as not to leave earlier than expected and not lose the final return.