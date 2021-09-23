See the specifications of the RTX 3060, 3070, 3080 and 3090 Super [RUMOR]

RTX 3060 Super appears better than the two previous models

Earlier today (22) an information leaker from Nvidia known as kopite7kimi shared supposed specs of the new Super variations of the RTX 30 graphics cards. Desktop and notebook models are expected to arrive sometime in early 2022.

These models from the Super line first appeared in the last generation of RTX 20 graphics cards to create GPUs with a better cost and performance ratio in response to competitive cards OMG. Now isThis variation is meant to be an intermediary between the current architecture and the new Lovelace that should arrive at the end of 2022.

Kopite7kimi shared a listing with the supposed name of the boards, followed by the number of CUDA cores and the number and technology of the memories. The RTX 3080 Super would find itself between the RTX 3080 and its Ti version, with 8960 cores and 12 GB of memory GDDR6X.

The supposed RTX 3070 Super is listed with the same number of cores as your base version (5888), therefore, the tie-breaker between the two models is in the faster memories in GDDR6X, with the same 8GB. The 3060 Super is the most peculiar case, as it the GPU can contain more cores than the other two versions (5632) and with 12GB GDDR6.



It is worth mentioning that the leaker himself stated that doubt some of these specifications, so we can wait for more future information about the models. kopite7kimi also claims that the RTX 3090 Super nomenclature will likely not be used, so the board with 10,752 cores may be another model that we don’t know about yet (or that won’t even exist).

Previous rumors indicated that the Super versions of the Ampere graphics cards for notebooks and desktops will be released in early 2022, while the new generation of the Lovelace architecture is expected to arrive in late 2022. There are also indications that the models are based on GA103, but kopite7kimi didn’t mention this in his leak.

Via: Videocardz, Wccftech Source: kopite7kimi