see which part of the body you should watch out for

Did you know that each of the twelve signs of the zodiac represents a specific part of the human body? Thus, in the same way that astrology shows the main characteristics of one’s personality, it also manages to make this physical relationship by associating signs with bodily regions.

However, it is worth remembering that this does not mean that you will necessarily have a disease in the body part related to your sign, ok? Knowing this can help you be more aware of that area and possible conditions. But without neura.

That said, to better understand this relationship between health and astrology, you might want to consider your Sun sign and also the sign that appears in the 6th house of your chart, as it concerns physical health. See below the region of each of the signs and how to avoid possible problems!

Aries: Head

It is necessary to control feelings of anxiety, impulsiveness, impatience and, above all, the nerves. Slow down!

Taurus: Throat and neck.

Learn to listen more, exercise and be careful with your food.

Gemini: Lungs, arms, hands and fingers.

The habit of doing more than one thing at the same time can be harmful to your health. Focus, concentrate and focus your energies on one activity at a time.

