SEGA: Legendary Arcade closes its doors in Japan after 28 years | sports

The time to say goodbye has arrived. The legendary Arcade SEGA Ikebukuro Gigo, located in Tokyo, closed its doors in late August, but the commotion from fans of the developer continues to reverberate within the gaming community. After 28 years of operation, several Arcade lovers gathered at the site to follow the last day of a world-renowned establishment.

1 of 1 SEGA in Japan — Photo: reproduction SEGA in Japan — Photo: reproduction

Japanese media showed that Arcade employees went to the farewell party with special shirts that left the message of thanks for the 28 years in operation. In addition, the blog “Kotaku” detailed that after the end of a countdown, the site manager went to the top of a staircase to give a speech, in which he recounted the story of Sega Ikebukuro Gigo.

– If it were in my power, I would like to remain open forever in this place to receive happy faces and wonderful customers. Unfortunately, this time, the outcome was that the arcade will be closed – commented the manager of Arcade.