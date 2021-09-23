Selic at 6.25%: check out 20 shares that pay dividends above the basic interest rate

SAO PAULO – As expected by the financial market, the Central Bank raised the Selic rate by 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year. This was the fifth consecutive increase and the third of the same magnitude and, according to BC, new highs are to come.

Even with interest rates at the highest level since June 2019, returns on fixed income remain low, as strong inflationary pressure, with a 9.68% rise in the IPCA in the 12 months to August, erodes most returns.

In the most recent Focus report, by the Central Bank, projections point to a Selic rate of 8.25% in December and inflation of 8.35% in 2021 – which implies a negative real return for investors in fixed income.

In this scenario, dividend yields above the interest rate in some companies are seen as a good opportunity, since, in addition to the possibility of capital gain, the investor also has additional profitability in the form of earnings.

According to experts consulted by the InfoMoney, the current moment opens an interesting window of entry amid the approval of the reform of the Income Tax, with companies anticipating the distribution of earnings in 2021, in order to allow an exempt profit to the investor. Learn more here.

XP surveyed 20 coverage actions that can pay a dividend yield (dividend yield) above 6.5% per annum.

From this list, which includes power generators, banks, construction companies and commodity companies, eight papers must pay one dividend yield above 8.25%, which is the Focus projection for the interest rate at the end of the year. Check out:

It is worth remembering that companies are required, by law, to relocate at least 25% of their earnings to shareholders.

Check out XP’s recommendations for the top 10 dividend payers:

CSN Mining ([ativo=CMIN3) – recomendação de compra e dividend yield esperado de 15,4%

Mesmo com as quedas recentes dos preços de minério de ferro, a XP aponta que segue otimista com as ações de CSN Mineração.

“Apesar da commodity abaixo dos níveis do primeiro semestre, acreditamos que a companhia ainda seja capaz de gerar caixa”, escrevem os estrategistas da XP Jennie Li e Fernando Ferreira, que assinam o relatório.

A recomendação de compra recai sobre a expectativa de níveis saudáveis para os preços do minério de ferro no futuro, fortes dividendos e projetos de expansão da companhia.

Banco do Brasil ([ativo=BBAS3]) – purchase recommendation and dividend yield expected 14.7%

In XP’s assessment, BB combines an attractive price, given its defensive credit portfolio, with a competitive digital front.

XP’s strategists also claim that the bank’s dividend distribution should become relevant, given that the financial institution must increase its payout in a scenario of higher capitalization, recovery of profits and by having an “attractive” price-to-book multiple of 0.6x.

XP has a purchase recommendation for Banco do Brasil shares and a target price of R$52 per share.

Engie Brasil (EGIE3) – neutral recommendation and dividend yield expected 11.4%

In the case of the electric power generator, XP highlights the company’s “differentiated” capacity to protect itself from adverse hydrological effects, as well as its portfolio diversification with its entry into the energy transmission and gas transportation sectors.

“We believe that the company should maintain a practice of distributing 100% of net income to shareholders in 2021, as it did in 2020”, writes the strategist duo.

XP has a neutral recommendation for EGIE3 shares and a target price of R$48 per share.

Bradesco (BBDC4) – neutral recommendation and dividend yield 11% expected

Also from the financial sector, according to XP, Bradesco combines a diversified source of income – the third largest loan portfolio in the sector – with more room for cost cutting compared to peers such as Itaú and Santander.

“Although the bank has shown efforts in initiatives such as Next, Ágora and Cielo, we believe that there are no clear opportunities for the bank to employ large amounts of incremental capital with high rates of return, making the distribution of dividends attractive”, writes the team of analysis.

XP estimates a distribution of 75% of dividends in 2022 and has a neutral recommendation for the shares, with a target price of R$26 per share.

Taesa (TAEE11) – neutral recommendation and dividend yield 9.8% expected

Electric power generator Taesa is also among the good dividend payers cited by XP. The assessment is that the company is in a comfortable position to maintain 100% distribution of profits this year.

According to Jennie and Ferreira, the company has had a history of paying dividends above the minimum remuneration set out in its Bylaws, and must pay a dividend yield of 9.8% in 2022.

XP has a neutral recommendation for TAEE11 shares and a target price of R$37 for the units.

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) – purchase recommendation and dividend yield expected 9.5%

Regarding BB Seguridade, XP says it expects the insurance company to benefit mainly from a growth in premiums driven by the resumption of economic activity and by the distribution capacity by Banco do Brasil branches.

According to strategists, given the low need for capital, BB Seguridade has high margins that boost its returns.

The team has a purchase recommendation for BBSE3 shares and a target price of R$35 per share.

Santander (SANB11) – sales recommendation and dividend yield expected 9.2%

While it has a sell recommendation for Santander shares, XP acknowledges that the bank has a combination of high retail credit exposure and relatively below average default levels.

According to the analysis team, as long as there are no good opportunities for the bank to employ large amounts of incremental capital – with high rates of return –, the distribution of dividends can be an “attractive” alternative.

Irani (RANI3) – buy recommendation and expected dividend yield of 9.1%

From the pulp and paper sector, Irani presents a drop of around 34% on the Stock Exchange since the maximum in June.

Despite the strong correction of the papers, XP writes that the company can benefit from the good moment in the country’s packaging sector and the reduction in scrap prices, as a result of the normalization of the post-Covid production chain.

“We also understand that, due to the company’s expansion projects, cash generation may be even stronger in the coming years, allowing for a robust distribution of dividends”, they write.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) – neutral recommendation and dividend yield 8.1% expected

Regarding Itaú, the analysis team assesses that the bank is able to combine quality investments with good management and governance, which translate into lower beta. The financial institution also has a history of distribution of earnings above the industry average.

As in Santander, XP says that while there are not good opportunities for the bank to employ large amounts of incremental capital with higher rates of return, the distribution of dividends can be a good alternative.

XP estimates a payout 80% in 2022 and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The house has a neutral recommendation for the bank’s shares and a target price of R$28.

Copel (CPLE6) – purchase recommendation and dividend yield 8.1% expected

In the report, XP draws attention to the new dividend policy announced by Copel for this year, in which earnings will be calculated according to certain criteria, such as leverage below 1.5 times or equal to 65% of adjusted net income, for example.

The analysis team maintains the buy recommendation for the shares and sees a target price of R$7.5 per share for CPLE6 and R$37.50 per unit for CPLE11.

