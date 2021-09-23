Selic at 6.25%: see how the profitability of savings and other investments is | Economy

THE profitability of the savings account, for example, will be 0.36% per month and 4.38% per year, as reported by the National Association of Executives in Finance, Administration and Accounting (Anefac). Until then, with the Selic rate at 5.25% per year, the yield of the most popular financial investment in the country was 0.30% per month and 3.68% per year.

This Wednesday (22), the Central Bank decided to raise the Selic rate again by 1 percentage point, confirming market expectations. Economists expect the Selic rate to continue advancing in the coming months, and reach 8.25% per year at the end of 2021 amid concerns about inflation that has been increasingly above the government’s target ceiling for the year, which is 5.25%.

BC raises base interest rate to 6.25% per year, highest level since July 2019

See below simulations of the profitability of savings accounts and other fixed income applications.

After four months, withdrawals from savings exceed deposits

Simulation of investing R$ 10 thousand in savings

Under the rule in force since 2012, when the Selic is below 8.5%, the annual adjustment of the savings account is limited to a percentage equivalent to 70% of the basic interest plus the Reference Rate (TR, which has been zero since 2017) .

See how a income of R$ 10 thousand in savings within 12 months, considering the maintenance of the new rate of return, according to simulations by the executive director of Anefac, Miguel José Ribeiro de Oliveira:

Before : income was from BRL 368 (totaling BRL 10,368 or 3.68% per year)

: income was from Now: yield will be of BRL 438 (totaling BRL 10,438 or 4.38% per year)

It is worth noting, however, that the deposits made until April 2012, in the so-called “old savings”, continue to yield 0.50% per month and 6.17% per year (or R$ 617 for every R$ 10 thousand invested).

Even yielding more, savings tend to continue losing to inflation. It’s already been 12 consecutive months that the modality has suffered a drop in purchasing power.

Since September of last year, savings have been losing profitability in real terms. In August, the return in 12 months, discounted for inflation, was -7.15%, according to a survey by the financial information provider Economatica. It was the worst real savings income since October 1991, when the saver who left the money in this modality lost -9.72% in the accumulated in 1 year.

1 of 1 Profitability on savings – August/21 — Photo: Economy G1 Profitability of savings – August/21 — Photo: Economy G1

In August, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was 0.87% and the country’s official inflation reached 9.68% in 12 months. Amid rising energy and fuel prices, analysts forecast an acceleration in the inflation rate in September.

In 2021, withdrawals from savings accounts already exceed deposits by R$ 15.629 billion. The stock of amounts deposited by Brazilians in this type of investment, however, still totaled R$ 1.036 trillion in August.

Selic rate: understand what is the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy

How are other investments

The increase in Selic also tends to improve the profitability of other financial investments in fixed income, such as investments in government bonds, sold through the Treasury Direct, in addition to Bank Deposit Certificates (CDB), Real Estate Credit Bills (LCI), Letters of Agribusiness Credit (LCA), Real Estate Receivables Certificates (CRI) and Agribusiness (CRA), and incentive debentures, which are bonds issued by companies to finance their projects and operations.

“Fixed income has been gaining more and more space. There are already investments with returns above 10% per year in the pre-fixed mode, something that has not been seen since 2017”, says the CEO and founder of investment search engine Yubb , Bernardo Pascowitch.

Yubb simulations show that, with the Selic rate at 6.25%, the net return on the main fixed income investments should also continue to lose out to inflation, but that the yield on various investments will continue to surpass that of savings.

Fixed Income Profitability Projections Gross income per year Income deducted from IR Real net income (discounted inflation and income tax) New savings* 4.38% 4.38% -3.67% Old savings* 6.17% 6.17% -2.01% SELIC treasury 6.15% 4.92% -3.17% middle bank CDB 8.00% 6.40% -1.80% CDB large bank 4.92% 3.94% -4.07% LC 8.61% 6.89% -1.35% LCA* 6.03% 6.03% -2.14% LCI* 6.27% 6.27% -1.92% RDB 8.36% 6.69% -1.53% Incentivized debenture* 9.29% 9.29% 0.86%

The Yubb survey projects annualized returns (12 months), considering Selic at 6.25% per year, market projection of 8.35% per year inflation and 20% income tax rate for maturities between 181 and 360 days.

Although savings should continue to lose out to other applications, Anefac highlights that the most popular modality in the country will continue to stand out, for example, in relation to fixed income funds, mainly on those whose management fees are above 1% per year.

As they are exempt from paying income tax, savings income can also exceed those of CDBs of large banks.

“Considering an investment in CDB, the investor would have to obtain an interest rate of around 85% of the CDI to achieve the same gain obtained by the new savings account, as investments in CDB’s also pay IR according to the application’s redemption term” , alerts Anefac.

Despite the greater demand for fixed-income assets and the withdrawal of resources observed on the Stock Exchange, financial educators point out that diversification remains fundamental to maximize the returns on investments in the long term.

“The current moment has brought good opportunities in fixed income and it is worth taking advantage of them. Perhaps reducing the position in variable income to surf the movement of rising interest rates. However, this should not imply the total sale of variable income assets” , says Pascowitch.

Yubb’s survey shows that the most sought after investments this month are, in order: CDBs, Tesouro Direto, multimarket funds and stock funds.

Most sought after investments in September:

CDBs Direct Treasure Multimarket funds equity funds Cryptoactives LCI/LCA free actions LC/RDB Real estate funds (FIIs) Index Funds (ETFs)