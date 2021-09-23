Senate approves in 2nd round of the PEC of the electoral reform without the return of the coalitions | Policy

The Senate approved this Wednesday (22), in two rounds, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which deals with electoral reform. The text was approved by 70 votes to 3, in the first round, and by 66 votes to 3, in the second round.

The PEC originated in the Chamber, where it was approved last month, with the prediction of the return of party coalitions in proportional elections (for the choice of councilors and deputies). Points approved in the two legislative houses must still be promulgated by the National Congress.

Chamber concludes vote in favor of PEC that resumes party coalitions; text goes to the senate

The formation of coalitions allows the union of parties, often without the same party ideology, into a single bloc to dispute proportional elections (deputies and councilors). The mechanism favors the so-called “for hire parties”, which tend to negotiate support on the basis of “give-away”.

According to specialists, coalitions also allow candidates with expressive votes to contribute to the election of members of associated acronyms who received few votes.

Understand what proportional election with coalition is and why it is considered a setback

The passage that predicted the return of the coalitions was removed by the senators after the suggestion of the rapporteur, Simone Tebet (MDB-MS).

The prohibition of coalitions, approved in 2017 by Congress, became effective only in 2020, in the election for councilors. Therefore, the rule has not yet been applied in the choice of deputies.

The proposal approved by the Senate maintains the change in the inauguration date of governors and president from 2026 and the “two weight” to the votes given to women and blacks for the Chamber of Deputies.

The “two weight” will be used to calculate the distribution of party and electoral funds to acronyms until 2030 (see below).

When proposing the overthrow of the device that allowed the coalitions to return, Tebet presented three main arguments:

Distortion of the proportional system: for the senator, the coalition “systematically” distorts the proportionality of the people’s representatives in the Legislative, “since smaller parties, coalitions, can, through concentration of votes, elect deputies with the help of votes given to larger parties”

for the senator, the coalition “systematically” distorts the proportionality of the people’s representatives in the Legislative, “since smaller parties, coalitions, can, through concentration of votes, elect deputies with the help of votes given to larger parties” Party fragmentation: according to Tebet, by taking to the Legislature parliamentarians who would not be elected without the coalition, the model would be one of the “great mechanisms” of the proliferation of parties. The consequence of the rule would be, then, the increase in the number of acronyms and the difficulty of the executives to build their bases of parliamentary support

according to Tebet, by taking to the Legislature parliamentarians who would not be elected without the coalition, the model would be one of the “great mechanisms” of the proliferation of parties. The consequence of the rule would be, then, the increase in the number of acronyms and the difficulty of the executives to build their bases of parliamentary support Misrepresentation of voter intent: the rapporteur pointed out that the coalition allows, for example, that votes given to a left-wing party can be computed for another right-wing party, linked to it, and vice-versa. For her, this causes a “systematic distortion of a variable percentage of votes”, which would be unconstitutional.

Also according to Tebet, fragmented legislative houses can be “damaging to the proper functioning of the democratic system” in presidentialism.

“Many parties imply many agreements, a greater investment, therefore, of time and political resources to build and maintain government coalitions. The result can be decision paralysis, voter discontent, government loss of legitimacy”, argued Tebet.

The approved text, on the other hand, endorsed the following points that were proposed and approved by the Chamber:

Women and blacks: the PEC provides “two weight” to the votes given to women and blacks for the Chamber of Deputies. The “two weight” will be used in calculating the distribution of party and electoral funds between 2022 and 2030;

the PEC provides “two weight” to the votes given to women and blacks for the Chamber of Deputies. The “two weight” will be used in calculating the distribution of party and electoral funds between 2022 and 2030; Sanction to incorporated parties: according to the text, the party that incorporates other acronyms will not be held responsible for the punishments applied to regional and municipal party bodies and to the former leaders of the incorporated party, including those related to accountability.

according to the text, the party that incorporates other acronyms will not be held responsible for the punishments applied to regional and municipal party bodies and to the former leaders of the incorporated party, including those related to accountability. Possession date: by agreement of senators, the rapporteur accepted a change already planned by the deputies, which changes the date of inauguration of governors (now 6 January) and the president (now 5 January). Today, possessions are always on the first of January. The change, however, will only be valid from 2026.

by agreement of senators, the rapporteur accepted a change already planned by the deputies, which changes the date of inauguration of governors (now 6 January) and the president (now 5 January). Today, possessions are always on the first of January. The change, however, will only be valid from 2026. Party loyalty: if the party agrees with the departure of a deputy or councilor, the deputy will not be punished for changing the acronym. Today, councilors and deputies can only change parties without losing their mandate in specific cases. The rapporteur, however, defends that an ordinary law regulates the issue – to, for example, define whether the rule applies only to the consent of national parties or, also, of regional directorates.

if the party agrees with the departure of a deputy or councilor, the deputy will not be punished for changing the acronym. Today, councilors and deputies can only change parties without losing their mandate in specific cases. The rapporteur, however, defends that an ordinary law regulates the issue – to, for example, define whether the rule applies only to the consent of national parties or, also, of regional directorates. Municipal plebiscite: the plebiscites proposed by the councils will be held in the same period as the municipal elections. Popular consultations must be sent to the Electoral Court up to 90 days before the election.

In addition to the coalitions, the Senate decided to reject other points in the proposal that came from the Chamber, including:

Popular initiative projects: the deputies approved the possibility of processing bills filed by voters when there are at least 100,000 signatures. Senator Simone Tebet, however, considered the number of signatories low , since, today, the Constitution requires the support of at least 1% of the national electorate for the processing of the proposal – that is, around 1.5 million signatures.

the deputies approved the possibility of processing bills filed by voters when there are at least 100,000 signatures. Senator Simone Tebet, however, , since, today, the Constitution requires the support of at least 1% of the national electorate for the processing of the proposal – that is, around 1.5 million signatures. Annuality in court decisions: the text approved by the Chamber required that jurisdictional or administrative decisions of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) related to the electoral process be taken a year earlier so that they could be valid for the next election. Today, this principle of annuality applies to changes made by Congress.