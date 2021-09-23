Senate approves proposal without coalitions

By 70 votes to 3 and without abstentions, the Senate plenary approved in the first round, this Tuesday (17), the Electoral Reform PEC. But it made changes to the text approved by the Chamber in August. Among other points, the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 125/2011 — the 28/2021 in the Senate — foresaw the return of coalitions between the parties in the elections for deputy and councilor. This point had been overturned by the senators already in the vote in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), hours before and was maintained in the vote in the plenary.

In the second round, the PEC was approved by 66 votes in favor and 3 against. As the senators only suppressed parts of the proposal approved by the Chamber without changing the merits of what was approved by the federal deputies, the text goes on to the promulgation of Congress. For the 2022 election changes to be approved, the matter must be enacted by October 2nd.

Senator Reguffe (Podemos-DF) was one of the three who voted against. He pleaded his choice in criticism of the way Congress always discusses shallow electoral reforms. “I believe that we should carry out a deep political reform and not every election make a case for reelection,” he said.

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), rapporteur of the proposal, said she rejected the return of coalitions in proportional elections, recalling that it had already been dissolved in the 2017 electoral reform. “It was only valid for the election of councilors and was not even tried out in the majority election of federal deputies and governors,” he highlighted.

Check out the main changes foreseen in the Electoral Reform PEC:

WHAT WAS REJECTED IN THE ELECTORAL REFORM PEC

back of coalitions

Vetoed in the 2017 electoral reform, the return of coalitions was an attempt to “save” parties that are at risk of losing access to public resources because of the so-called barrier clause – a rule that requires a minimum electoral performance from smaller parties that justifies their existence.

Coalitions in elections for deputies and councilors are alliances between parties. Last year’s municipal elections did not allow for these alliances for councilor posts and the 2022 elections would be the first nationals with this rule.

The veto of coalitions had, together with the barrier clause, the objective of reducing the number of parties in Brazil. Coalitions were considered one of the main dysfunctions of the Brazilian electoral system, as voters chose to represent them candidates from an ideological line and could end up electing others with very different banners – since the country’s electoral model (proportional) gives weight to the vote in the parties (and the related acronyms, in practice, function as a single party in elections).

The return of the mechanism was proposed by PT during the processing of the PEC in the special committee of the Chamber and taken over by other opposition parties.

Priority

Another point rejected by the Senate is the application of the principle of electoral precedence. The proposal approved by the Chamber provided that, for the electoral rules defined by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) or by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to be valid in the next election, they would have to be published a year earlier, similarly to what the Constitution already provides.

However, the excerpt was rejected. The rapporteur in the Senate, Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), understood that adding the principle of priority could make the interpretation and adequacy of the rules in force by the courts unfeasible, since it is common for electoral laws to be modified within the deadline. In her view, it would leave the courts with little time to adapt the rules to changes in legislation.

Popular participation

Another point rejected by Tebet is the possibility of presenting a bill of popular initiative with an electronic signature of 100,000 voters. Under current rules, a popular initiative bill must have the paper signature of at least 1% of the national electorate distributed in at least five states, with at least 0.3% of voters in each federative unit.

The wording approved by the Chamber also defined that popular initiative bills would be processed under a priority regime and should be analyzed according to specific rules to be included in the regulations of both Houses of Congress.

In plenary, Simone said she rejected it out of fear of possible fraud. He argued that it is a debate that requires further analysis, although he is in favor of a discussion of greater support for representativeness in Parliament. “Which is called direct democracy,” he declared.

WHAT WAS APPROVED IN THE ELECTORAL REFORM PEC

Election date and inauguration date

The PEC provides that the election date may be changed in the event of national holidays occurring in the two days before and after the election. Currently, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) has the power to set the dates for elections.

Another point in the proposal changes the inauguration date for presidents to January 5th. Governors and mayors will be sworn in on January 6th. Under current legislation, those elected take office on January 1st.

Electoral fund for women and blacks

The Electoral Reform PEC predicts that votes for women and black candidates for the Chamber of Deputies will have double weight for purposes of distributing funds from the electoral fund between parties. This rule applies for elections between 2022 and 2030. There is currently no distinction in the division of electoral fund between male and female candidates.

exchanges of parties

Currently, the Constitution establishes that the person elected in a party that reaches the minimum number of valid votes can change their party without losing their mandate. However, according to the approved PEC, federal and state deputies and councilors who leave the party for which they were elected lose their mandate if they change party for the purpose of distributing resources.

Changes in electoral rules by the TSE and STF

Under the current rule, the law that alters the electoral process will enter into force on the date of its publication, and will not apply to elections that take place within one year of its effective date. But this does not apply to TSE or STF decisions that change articles of electoral legislation. With the PEC, new interpretations of the electoral law made by the STF and the TSE should only be applied to elections that take place one year after the publication of this decision by the ministers of the courts.

Senators in the barrier clause

Under current legislation, only votes for positions of federal deputies are taken into account to calculate the barrier clause. The rule’s objective is to restrict the access of subtitles with little representation in the Chamber to electoral and party funds, and to advertising time on radio and TV. According to the Electoral Reform PEC, senators are also included in the account to access resources. The measure may give “survival” to subtitles that were already at risk of falling under the rule from next year.

Popular initiative projects

The PEC also foresees that popular initiative proposals will need 100,000 signatures to be able to start being processed in Congress. Today, the Constitution requires the signature of at least 1% of the national electorate, in at least five states, with no less than 0.3% of voters in each, in order to present a bill of popular initiative.

collective applications

The PEC recognizes collective candidacies (ie, of more than one person with the right to only one mandate) in the Constitution. Currently, the application of groups is not allowed. But some “collectives” launched themselves and were elected in municipal councilor elections using, officially, the name of only one of their members. In this case, the group participates unofficially in discussions and voting.

According to the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) survey, the total number of this type of candidacy increased from 13 registrations in the 2016 election to 257 in 2020.