Senate Committee approves creation of TRF-6 in Minas Gerais

The Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Federal Senate approved the project (PL 5.919/2019) that creates the Regional Federal Court of the 6th Region. The TRF-6, which should emerge as a dismemberment of the TRF-1, will serve the region of Minas Gerais and will be headquartered in Belo Horizonte. The text will now be analyzed by the Plenary.

Edilson Rodrigues/Senate AgencyProposal for the creation of the TRF will now be analyzed by the Senate Plenary

The bill, authored by the Superior Court of Justice, had been approved by the Chamber in August last year.

Under the project, the TRF of the 6th Region will cover the state of Minas Gerais and will have 18 judges, whose positions will be created by transforming another 20 vacant positions of substitute judge of the TRF of the 1st Region, and about 200 positions in commission.

The TRF of the 6th Region will initially have the average percentage of the budget of the judicial section of Minas Gerais in the last five years, and may be supplemented up to the limit of the expenditure ceiling (Constitutional Amendment 95).

At the initiative of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), the text received a favorable opinion, with four amendments from the rapporteur, senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD/MG), who pointed out that the objective is to increase the speed in the resolution of cases and reduce the demand of the TRF-1. For Anastasia, the proposal is essential for access to justice in Minas Gerais.

“The creation of the headquarters in Belo Horizonte will mean not only a faster processing of processes, which can last more than a decade, but people’s access to justice”, declared the rapporteur.

Data from the 2017 Federal Justice Strategy Observatory, cited by the rapporteur, indicate that Minas Gerais concentrates 30.19% of the TRF cases in the 1st Region, which currently operates in 80% of the national territory, serving 37% of the population in 46% of the municipalities.

Headquartered in Brasília, the TRF of the 1st Region currently covers, in addition to Minas, another 12 states (Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Pará, Piauí, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins) and the Federal District .

Federal Justice Council

The text also increases from three to four the number of ministers of the STJ who are part of the Federal Justice Council (CJF), whose president and vice president are the same as the STJ.

Under the proposal, when the TRF of the 6th Region is installed, the president of the new court will be part of the council, as is already the case with the presidents of other regional courts.

amendments

Anastasia proposed wording adjustments through amendments. One of them is in the paragraph of the project that identifies where the savings will come from for the creation of positions and commissioned functions of the staff of the first and second instances of the TRF of the 6th Region. The aforementioned annex only refers to commissioned functions, not positions, hence the correction. With information from the Senate Agency.