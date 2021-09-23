Senators Renan and Jorginho talk at the CPI and are physically restrained by their colleagues: ‘Vagabundo’, ‘pickick’ | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI had one of its most tense moments during the session this Thursday (23). Senators Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), rapporteur, and senator Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) exchanged accusations, between cries of “kick-ass” and “vagabundo”, and had to be physically restrained by fellow parliamentarians, who avoided a fight worse.

The turmoil began when Renan said that there is corruption in the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro and cited as an example the fact that the government has signed contracts for the purchase of vaccines and supplies against the pandemic with companies now being investigated.

“It was the company of these people chosen by the president to buy vaccine. He preferred this type of negotiation. That is why the perception that the government is a corrupt government has increased every day,” stated Renan.

Jorginho, an ally of the Planalto Palace, did not like the declaration and tried to defend Bolsonaro.

“It wasn’t the government that chose [as empresas]. It was the pickaxes who tried to sell them,” he shouted.

The rapporteur complained about the interruption, already in a loud voice. “I don’t allow them to interrupt me. You can defend your President of the Republic whenever you want. When I speak, no.”

Jorginho also repeated that the government did not choose to negotiate with “picks”. Renan stressed that not admit to being interrupted. Then Jorginho shouted:

“Go Your Excellency, with your President and Luciano Hang [empresário aliado de Bolsonaro]”, replied Renan.

Jorginho defended Hang: “Go wash your mouth to talk about Luciano Hang, a decent businessman, an honorable man.”

“Go wash yours, tramp,” Renan attacked.

From then on, the bickering intensified for good. Jorginho called Renan a “thief and a pickaxe”. The rapporteur repeated the same offenses to his colleague.

Amidst the tumult, Renan got up from the rostrum to approach Jorginho, who was sitting in the commission’s plenary. The CPI had not yet registered a discussion in which senators rose to plead with each other.

A riot broke out around the two parliamentarians. Renan called Jorginho a “sucker”. Jorginho countered: “Vagabundo”

Other senators present had to physically contain, even with hugs, Renan and Jorginho. With that, tempers gradually calmed down, Renan returned to the rostrum and the testimony of this farm, by businessman Danilo Trento, was resumed.