Sertaneja Simone breaks the silence and speaks about marriage crisis

On the last tuesday (21), Simone Mendes made an appearance on her husband’s Instagram, Kaka Diniz, to deny the comments that she was going through a crisis in her marriage.

The singer, who is a country duo with her sister, Simaria, broached the subject after the lover received the following question in the Stories question box:

“Is it true that your marriage is in crisis? They spoke on TV”. On the subject, the colleague fired: “It’s tied up, dog! Out over there! I’m even going to take a shower”.

“A lot of people separated these days, and they want to put the rest of the people. May God continue shielding”, said the famous one.

Kaka then also reacted to the false rumor: “Now that the train is stronger than ever. I wanted to understand where they created it from”.

“Every relationship has discussion, but I can say that we are living the best phase of our family life, as husband and wife and father and mother. Don’t give a shit about this ruckus of lies. More than ever, we are up to date”, completed.

Recently, through a video posted on the internet, the lovebirds told their followers the most unusual place they have ever had sex.

“In the work, in the forest“, said Simone. “We had a problem for work. Every time we were going to build a house, she wanted to go back there, show the back (of the house) that there was nothing“, added Kaka.

Simone also said that she and her husband like to spend a night in a hotel to give a girlfriend freely, without the presence of their children, Henry and Zaya: “We like to take these trips to hotels to make a girlfriend. I once rented a hotel in Goiânia… It was beautiful“.

“We were already married, we already had Henry, we have a house in Goiânia. She left the world with the greatest shame the other day. But it was worth it“, confessed the entrepreneur, praising his partner in bed: “Dangerous woman in bed. Her face is calm, but it has a footprint“.

The two also stated that they were caught by their son during sex. “Twice“, said Simone, adding: “Once you were behind me and there was time to cover“.

