Should people with arthritis change their diet? See what to consume or avoid – 09/23/2021

Being diagnosed with a chronic disease can be quite frightening, but over time a person will learn to deal with the symptoms and make changes in habits, when necessary. This is the case for those who live with arthritis, a health problem that causes inflammation in the joints.

There is no specific diet for people with arthritis, however, experts consulted by Live well reinforce the importance of choosing foods that do not provoke an inflammatory process in the body.

According to Levi Jales Neto, a rheumatologist at Hospital São Camilo, no food consumed alone will have an effect against the disease. However, some are sources of antioxidants and regulate the systemic inflammatory process. “There are those that stimulate inflammation and others that protect against the problem,” he says.

The person with arthritis needs to follow up with various professionals such as nutritionists and rheumatologists to follow the proper treatment and have a balanced diet at all times. “In order to avoid mistakes, the ideal is to carry out a nutritional re-education and always invest in fruits, vegetables and vegetables, enriching the diet with fiber”, explains Emilly dos Santos, nutritionist at AmorSaúde, a network of clinics partnering with João’s Cartão de TODOS. Person (PB).

weight must be controlled

In addition to opting for healthy foods with anti-inflammatory properties, people with arthritis need to keep an eye on the scale. This is what a study conducted by the American College of Rheumatology highlights: obesity further harms those with rheumatoid arthritis, by limiting movement.

In addition, according to Fábio Trujilho, endocrinologist and director of SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism), obesity is one of the causes of arthritis, as it triggers inflammation in the body. Therefore, it is essential to have a balanced diet. “Overweight contributes to a greater risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis. Obesity also aggravates osteoarthritis, through the excessive load on the joints”, he adds.

It is noteworthy that there are several types of arthritis, but the most common are rheumatoid, an autoimmune disease, and osteoarthritis, which causes degeneration of the articular cartilage.

Below, see details of what to consume or avoid to reduce the symptoms of the disease.

what to consume

Image: iStock

Avocado

Fruit is a source of “good” fats and reduces systemic inflammation in the body. Avocados have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that play an important role in healthy eating.

Image: iStock

kale and spinach

As it is a source of vitamins and calcium, cabbage is a food recommended in the diet of people with chronic joint diseases. Spinach contains antioxidants that can relieve inflammation.

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Extra virgin olive oil

Research has shown that extra virgin olive oil contains a natural anti-inflammatory substance. Therefore, it reduces the activity of enzymes that cause inflammation and pain. Regular consumption is beneficial for those who experience joint discomfort.

Image: iStock

Oilseeds

Sources of omega 3, oilseeds such as walnuts, almonds, Brazil nuts alleviate the symptoms of arthritis and other inflammation in the body. However, despite the benefit, the ideal is to consume in moderation, as they are considered high-calorie foods and, in excess, can contribute to weight gain.

Image: iStock

Red fruits

Including fruits such as strawberries, cherries, blueberries and raspberries in the diet reduces the body’s inflammatory process. These foods contain anthocyanin, responsible for the vibrant color of fruits and for offering antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Image: iStock

“fat” fish

Consuming more often fish considered “fat”, such as salmon, sardines and trout, is very beneficial for those with arthritis. These foods have omega 3, which helps to reduce tissue inflammation. In addition, they are sources of protein, contributing to muscle formation, essential for joint function.

Image: Andrey Mitrofanov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Onion and garlic

Simple everyday spices such as onion and garlic have an antioxidant called quercetin, which relieves the pain of inflammation. Regular consumption helps with the elimination of free radicals, associated with inflammatory processes such as arthritis.

Image: iStock

Ginger

Known for having anti-inflammatory properties, ginger is a food that can reduce the pain of those suffering from the disease. This benefit is due to the presence of gingerol, which reduces inflammation in the body.

A study of people with knee osteoarthritis found that ginger extract reduced the discomfort caused by the disease.

better to avoid

Image: iStockphotos

Alcohol

Alcoholic beverages are diuretics, causing dehydration. This causes muscle weakness and joint stiffness. It also aggravates insomnia and increases fatigue in people already weakened by arthritis.

Image: iStock

Sugar

Limiting sugar consumption is essential to reduce inflammation in the body. Too much of it increases insulin resistance, weight and fat percentage. All these factors contribute to obesity and worsening of those who already have the disease.

Whenever possible, stay away from sugary drinks like soda, refined sweets and industrialized items like cookies and ready-made cakes. A study of more than 200,000 women showed that those who drank more sugary drinks were more likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis.

Image: Westend61/Getty Images

salt

Cutting down on salt is a good option for people with arthritis. In excess, it worsens the symptoms, as it increases water retention and compromises the joints.

A study, which involved more than 18,000 people, showed that excessive consumption of salt increased the risk of rheumatoid arthritis.

In addition to table salt, avoid canned products, soups, spices and industrialized broths, which are high in sodium.

Image: iStock

ultra-processed food

Regularly consuming ultra-processed foods such as fast food, snacks, and potato chips can aggravate the symptoms of people with arthritis. That’s because they contain excess sugar, additives and preservatives that increase inflammation.

Image: BURCU ATALAY TANKUT/Getty Images

Red meat

In excess, red meat increases the uric acid in the blood, which is the source of a classic arthritis called gout. Food also increases ferritin, a protein produced by the liver, which is responsible for storing iron in the body. This can cause joint damage.

Furthermore, in excess, the food alters the levels of “bad” cholesterol (LDL), contributing to the metabolic syndrome, which is associated with a greater persistence of pain in degenerative and inflammatory diseases. Guidelines from the WCRF (World Cancer Research Fund) and the Inca (National Cancer Institute) suggest limiting the consumption of red (cooked) meat to 500 grams per week — which represents about five steaks, preferably steamed, stewed, stewed , baked or “grilled” without oil.