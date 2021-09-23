“Shows he doesn’t know me”

RED BULL LIVES DILEMMA: TO CHANGE THE VERSTAPPEN ENGINE IN THE RUSSIAN GP OR NOT?

Worlds leader Max Verstappen did not like Lewis Hamilton’s statements at the Russian GP press conference. The seven-time champion spoke about the Dutchman’s posture in the fight for the title and recalled the role he played in the first time he played in a championship, in 2007, and citing his rival’s nervousness.

Verstappen, who answered the press in Sochi after Hamilton, mocked the Mercedes driver’s statements. Max leads the Worlds with a five-point advantage over the Englishman. At the Italian GP, ​​the most recent Formula 1 race, the drivers ended up colliding and abandoned the race.

“Yeah, I’m so nervous I can barely sleep. It’s so horrible to fight for a title, I really hate it”, joked Verstappen. “I think if someone knew me, they would know that I’m very calm about these things, I can’t be bothered, I’m very relaxed”, he added.

“With these comments, he [Hamilton] it shows that you don’t really know me, which is fine. I also don’t need to know him fully. Just focus on me, and I really like being out there, and I hope we can do that for a long time,” he continued.

The incident between Hamilton and Verstappen marked the Italian GP and created confusion in the pool (Photo: Formula 1)

For the Russian GP, ​​Max carries a three-place grid penalty for causing the accident with Hamilton at Monza. The Red Bull Dutchman insists the penalty was not fair.

“I was surprised by this, but in the end it’s the commissioners who decide. I have my own opinion about the incident, but let’s do our best,” he said. I think it involves both sides, no? I’m not the only one involved when we’re racing against each other”, he added.

Finally, Verstappen also responded to criticisms about not going to Hamilton after the accident they had in Italy. Max’s Red Bull ran over Lewis’s Mercedes, which was saved from serious injury or even death by Halo. The Dutchman downplayed the situation.

“It just shows how many hypocrites there are in the world. Lewis was still trying to get out, you won’t do that if you’re not okay. The next day he flew to New York. Everything was under control, even during that moment”, he concluded.

Formula 1 picks up speed again this weekend to compete in the Russian GP, ​​the 15th stage of the effervescent 2021 season. BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.