‘Side-eying Chloe’: Meme that went viral in 2013 will be auctioned

UTAH, USA — Chloe Clem became an internet hit in 2013 when her mom filmed the girl’s reaction to learning that the family was taking a trip to Disney. The two-year-old’s suspicious look quickly turned into a meme and has since been shared frequently on social media. Years after the initial success, the family decided on Thursday to auction the image using the NFT feature, a certificate of authenticity of a digital object.

In English, the meme became known as “Side-eying Chloe”. In Portuguese translation, the expression characterizes a look in which a person moves his eyes to the side without turning his face, showing that he is annoyed, suspicious or does not believe what was said by someone. The original video has been watched 20 million times.

Recently, the faces of other memes such as “Disaster Girl” and “Charlie bit my finger” made the same decision to market the images and were successful. The first was sold for US$480 thousand and the second, US$760 thousand. Virtual items remain on the network, but now have a single owner, thanks to a distributed logging technology, or blockchain. The NFT is a unique signature to prove that piece is authentic and scarce.

online auction

The online auction starts at 4 pm, Brasília time, and the initial bid is for 5 units of the Ether cryptocurrency, more than R$ 82,000 at the current price. Chloe will also perform a live stream on twitter to track the sale.

“It’s a great opportunity. Especially if there’s a Chloe fan out there who loves this meme, he can buy it. Even Chloe said ‘this is really cool’, typical of a 10-year-old child,” said the girl’s mother, Kate, in an interview with the BBC.

The mother also says that she intends to invest all the funds raised in Chloe’s education. The daughter, however, already has other ideas:

“Chloe is already talking about buying a horse, building her own Disney park… I’d just like to put her through college,” Kate joked.