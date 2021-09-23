Sikêra Jr. sues Brasil Urgente presenter after being criticized for homophobia

Sikera Jr. filed a lawsuit against the presenter jason damascene, from the program “Brasil Urgente” in Rio Grande do Norte, after being criticized for homophobic speeches made in “Alerta Nacional”, by RedeTV!, in June of this year. The information is from the Na Telinha website.

“Besides money, what have you built in all this time, since you blew up here with your antics that you do? What constructive have you brought to Brazil? How useful for Brazil? (…) A person’s sexuality does not differ in anything, it does not diminish it in anything. Who are you to say that a person is a disgraced son of a dog? Who are you, Sikêra Junior? If you see young man, you are an old crown, see yourself, put yourself in your place, respect your white hair, preach, something that is good in this country”, said Jacson.

The Band presenter was summoned to attend the conciliation hearing on October 20th. Sikêra Jr.’s lawyers claim compensation for moral damages “as a result of untrue and disrespectful information disclosed by the Respondent through a television program, social network worldwide, with untruthful accusations and exposure of the author’s name, in order to ridicule him and to attack him morally with such statements about him”, says Sikêra’s defense.

In the action, Sikêra alleges that Jacson’s speech caused damage to his image, honor and his good name. “The plaintiff finds himself unfairly with the image shaken, as the defendant seeks to show the plaintiff as a bad television presenter, someone without character,” says the petition.

