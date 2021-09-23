Simaria shows her children and speaks for the first time about their separation

Singer Simaria, from the duo with Simone, opened the game about her separation and delighted by showing her children

The singer Simaria, from the duo with Simone, showed a family moment with their two children, Giovanna, nine years old, and Pawel, six years old. She showed a tour she took with her children to a restaurant.

The friend took the children to a Japanese restaurant and revealed that this is one of the children’s favorite foods. The boy Pawel even said that Japanese food is his favorite!

By showing your daughter eating Japanese food, Simaria he asked: “Daughter, is it tasty?”. And the girl promptly replied: “Yes!”. Afterwards, the friend asked her son Pawel: “What good huh?! How can a child like Japanese food so much?! What is your favorite food?”. And boy promptly said: “Japanese!” The colleague was then surprised: “My God!”.

Internet users were just praise for the little Giovanna and Pawel. “Your children are beautiful!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “How beautiful Pawel and Giovanna are! God bless your family”.

The children are the result of the 14-year marriage between the singer and the Spaniard Vicente Escrig. A few weeks ago, the singer announced that her marriage had come to an end. Now, she spoke for the first time on this subject since the announcement of the separation.

An internet user asked to Simaria how was the single life. “How is life as a single person?”, asked the internet user. And the friend replied: “No future! Haha ha! I’m doing nothing, doing nothing at the moment, love and it’s recent. We have to know the person first, we have to be very careful”.

Another Internet user questioned her colleague about whether she is thinking about getting married again. “Would you marry again?” asked the internet user. And the singer made it clear that she has no interest in getting married again: “I want marriage away”.

