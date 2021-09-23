Social Movements Occupy São Paulo Stock Exchange in Protest Against Unemployment and Inflation | São Paulo

Members of social movements occupied this Thursday (23) the B3, headquarters of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, in the city of São Paulo, in protest against unemployment, inflation and hunger.

According to the protesters, the location of the act was chosen because the shares of large companies were high until the middle of this year, due to the 1.2% growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but the expansion was uneven and stopped it was especially the lower income class. (read more below)

“It is unacceptable that almost 100 million Brazilians are in a situation of hunger and food insecurity, while billionaires move R$35 billion a day on the stock exchange alone,” said Debora Perereira, leader of the MTST (Movement of Homeless Workers).

And he added: “We are here to denounce what is happening in the country and the politics behind it. In a year, the number of millionaires has doubled, while poverty has increased. It is not possible for 99% of the population to impoverish for 1% to get rich. This is a scream that was choked in the throat of someone who goes to the supermarket.”

1 of 2 MTST invades the São Paulo Stock Exchange — Photo: Vivian Reis/G1 MTST invades the São Paulo Stock Exchange — Photo: Vivian Reis/G1

Protesters sang and carried banners and posters with slogans such as “Your action finances our misery”, “It’s all expensive and it’s Bolsonaro’s fault”, “Brazil has 42 new billionaires while 19 million are starving”, “People are getting rich with our hunger”. They also took tents to camp on the B3.

The stock market has been in the red since the political crisis triggered inflation and demanded an increase in interest rates. It shows a 5% drop in the year until this Thursday.

2 of 2 Social movements occupied the B3 building, the São Paulo Stock Exchange, in protest against unemployment and hunger — Photo: Vivi Reis/G1 Social movements occupied the B3 building, the São Paulo Stock Exchange, in protest against unemployment and hunger — Photo: Vivi Reis/G1

Records in the midst of the crisis

In June, B3 broke records and racked up eight consecutive highs in the biggest winning streak since 2018.

The optimism was due to the 1.2% increase in GDP in the 1st quarter of this year, when governments reduced restrictions on the operation of economic activities. In the period, the greatest growth was in agriculture (5.7%), followed by industry (0.7%) and services (0.4%).

In addition, the financial system was also benefited by the increase in the savings rate, which occurred due to the fear of consumption in the midst of the crisis, the pace of vaccination against Covid-19 was starting to increase, and most of the investment made in the country has come from abroad, where markets performed well, particularly on Wall Street.

The Ibovespa, B3’s main index, however, does not reflect the country’s economic scenario, as the stock exchange has a great impetus to advance in scores in large companies.

Parallel to investor optimism, just over 10% of the population was vaccinated with the two doses at that time, bankruptcy filings grew by more than 50% in May, and there was a 0.1% drop in household consumption due to the reduction in emergency aid, rising inflation and unemployment at a record level of nearly 15 million unemployed people.